SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

School Resource Officer Prays at School Flagpole for Students Every Day

×
By Kim Davis
Published March 7, 2020 at 12:28am
Print

Wynne Police Department school resource officer DeAndra Warren believes in the power of prayer.

Warren, 40, is a beloved and trusted figure at two Wynne Public Schools in Arkansas, where he oversees roughly 1,200 students in kindergarten through 8th grade, according to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Warren, in his seventh year with the Wynne Police Department, is committed to regular and faithful prayer for the students, families, and school district he has been assigned to serve and protect.

The officer was recently recognized by his 21-year-old daughter De’Andria Warren, who posted a photo of her dad praying at the school flag pole.

TRENDING: Listen to Pro-Bernie Crowd Roar as Security Guard Gets Violent with Peaceful Trump Supporter

“Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children!” De’Andria began.

“I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully!”

“This outstanding man is my dad and I’m so proud to be his daughter! There’s not too many people out here in this world like him! Officer Warren we are so thankful for you!” she wrote.

Warren, who is often seen playing and climbing with kids on the playground, is known for his high-fives, fist-bumps and encouraging words.

He told GMA that in 2015, he began praying for his schools.

“I’d be on my patrol and just pray as I walk up and down the halls,” Warren said.

“One moment I just felt the urge to stop at the [flagpole] and start praying at the pole because of what it represents and with so many things that are going on in our nation.”

De’Andria said her dad is popular with young kids and teenagers alike, and once they realize she is Warren’s daughter, they cannot help but share all the ways they love their school resource officer.

RELATED: After Seeking Help of Public, Heartbroken Mom Reunited with Necklace Containing Ashes of Infant Son

Warren hopes to convey law enforcement in a positive light and enjoys watching the joy on children’s faces day after day as they interact.

He clings to a Bible scripture that keeps him grounded in his work and life: 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“[2] Chronicles 7:14 says: If my people, which are called by name, humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







School Resource Officer Prays at School Flagpole for Students Every Day
Teacher Blown Away by Student Who Generously Offered Test Points to Another Classmate
After 3+ Years of Treatment, Teen Cries Tears of Joy Ringing Cancer-Free Bell
Restaurant's 'Giving Board' Lets Customers Serve Each Other: 'Just Take It, No Judgment'
Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. Claims Supporting Donald Trump Ended His Career in Hollywood
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×