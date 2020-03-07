School Resource Officer Prays at School Flagpole for Students Every Day

Wynne Police Department school resource officer DeAndra Warren believes in the power of prayer.

Warren, 40, is a beloved and trusted figure at two Wynne Public Schools in Arkansas, where he oversees roughly 1,200 students in kindergarten through 8th grade, according to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Warren, in his seventh year with the Wynne Police Department, is committed to regular and faithful prayer for the students, families, and school district he has been assigned to serve and protect.

The officer was recently recognized by his 21-year-old daughter De’Andria Warren, who posted a photo of her dad praying at the school flag pole.

“Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flag pole praying for our children!” De’Andria began.

“I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully!”

“This outstanding man is my dad and I’m so proud to be his daughter! There’s not too many people out here in this world like him! Officer Warren we are so thankful for you!” she wrote.

Warren, who is often seen playing and climbing with kids on the playground, is known for his high-fives, fist-bumps and encouraging words.

He told GMA that in 2015, he began praying for his schools.

“I’d be on my patrol and just pray as I walk up and down the halls,” Warren said.

“One moment I just felt the urge to stop at the [flagpole] and start praying at the pole because of what it represents and with so many things that are going on in our nation.”

De’Andria said her dad is popular with young kids and teenagers alike, and once they realize she is Warren’s daughter, they cannot help but share all the ways they love their school resource officer.

Warren hopes to convey law enforcement in a positive light and enjoys watching the joy on children’s faces day after day as they interact.

He clings to a Bible scripture that keeps him grounded in his work and life: 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“[2] Chronicles 7:14 says: If my people, which are called by name, humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.”

