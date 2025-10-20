Share
News

School Scrambling After Teacher Goes Viral for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death at 'No Kings' Protest

 By Joe Saunders and    October 20, 2025 at 10:25am
Share

The weekend’s “No Kings” protest is turning into a royal pain for one Chicago elementary school.

Nathan Hale Elementary has gone social media dark after one of its teachers was identified as the woman who made a mockery of the assassination of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

But social media critics have been swarming.

According to the Daily Mail, a British-based news outlet with a significant U.S. presence, a teacher at Nathan Hale, Lucy Martinez, was participating in a “No Kings” demonstration  — organized internationally by progressives railing against the Trump administration — when a truck flying a flag in honor of Kirk drove past.

Martinez pointed a finger gun at her neck, mouthing the words “bang, bang.”

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, in September.

The video has gone viral, with the Libs of TikTok account on the social media platform X alone generating more than 3.4 million views by early Monday afternoon.

Should this teacher be fired?

Nathan Hale Elementary has apparently shuttered its website, and its account is no longer available on X.A phone call to the school got a recording stating that the voicemail in-box was full and asking callers to try again later.

The incident drew attention from some well-known conservative figures.

Related:
Billionaire Businessman Reflects on 'Not Hard' Decision to Leave Crime-Ridden Chicago

A statement purported to be from Nathan Hale’s principal was circulating Monday on social media, but its provenance was unclear.

One X account described it as a creation of an artificial intelligence engine. Several X accounts that had posted the statement later took it down.

The video wasn’t the only “No Kings” moment to go viral out of Chicago.

A speaker at one of the rallies in the Windy City openly called for violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“You gotta grab a gun. We gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out,” the unidentified man told his audience.

“The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Forget 'Obama Phones' - Now Illegals Can Get Their Own Newsom Phone Discounts
School Scrambling After Teacher Goes Viral for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death at 'No Kings' Protest
Trump Ends Zelenskyy Press Briefing with an F-Bomb
Watch: AOC and Bernie Sanders Flip Out on CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over Chuck Schumer Question
Admiral Overseeing Southern Command Steps Down Amid Strikes on Narco-Terrorists in the Caribbean
See more...




Forget 'Obama Phones' - Now Illegals Can Get Their Own Newsom Phone Discounts
Leftist Protesters Don't Get the Response They're Looking for After Berating Attendees of Doug Wilson's New DC Church
Former NFL All-Pro Dies at Age 36 After 'Brief Struggle' with Police
School Scrambling After Teacher Goes Viral for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death at 'No Kings' Protest
David French Is 'Nervous' About Revival in America
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation