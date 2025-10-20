School Scrambling After Teacher Goes Viral for Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death at 'No Kings' Protest

The weekend’s “No Kings” protest is turning into a royal pain for one Chicago elementary school.

Nathan Hale Elementary has gone social media dark after one of its teachers was identified as the woman who made a mockery of the assassination of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

But social media critics have been swarming.

According to the Daily Mail, a British-based news outlet with a significant U.S. presence, a teacher at Nathan Hale, Lucy Martinez, was participating in a “No Kings” demonstration — organized internationally by progressives railing against the Trump administration — when a truck flying a flag in honor of Kirk drove past.

Martinez pointed a finger gun at her neck, mouthing the words “bang, bang.”

No kings protester mocks Charlie’s ass*ssination and signals a bullet to the neck They want us all dead pic.twitter.com/RTu7CSrh5I — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2025

Kirk was fatally shot in the neck during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, in September.

The video has gone viral, with the Libs of TikTok account on the social media platform X alone generating more than 3.4 million views by early Monday afternoon.

Nathan Hale Elementary has apparently shuttered its website, and its account is no longer available on X.A phone call to the school got a recording stating that the voicemail in-box was full and asking callers to try again later.

The incident drew attention from some well-known conservative figures.

This is what we’re dealing with. Stop commenting on the Young Republicans’ texts. THIS is what WE are dealing with. https://t.co/qBdsbkFKwH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 19, 2025

NEW: Nathan Hale Elementary in Chicago has taken down its website after one of its teachers was accused of mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Teacher Lucy Martinez is accused of making the gesture at a West Beverly protest in Chicago yesterday. Nathan Hale Elementary is… pic.twitter.com/vPFVaXJGcK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

BREAKING: This woman who mocked and justified the assassination of Charlie Kirk publicly and with glee is reportedly a CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL teacher. She must be FIRED if so! This scum does not belong near our children, period. pic.twitter.com/2608vXzwOB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

A statement purported to be from Nathan Hale’s principal was circulating Monday on social media, but its provenance was unclear.

One X account described it as a creation of an artificial intelligence engine. Several X accounts that had posted the statement later took it down.

The video wasn’t the only “No Kings” moment to go viral out of Chicago.

A speaker at one of the rallies in the Windy City openly called for violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“You gotta grab a gun. We gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system. These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out,” the unidentified man told his audience.

“The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out.”

