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Candles and flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Silver Rail Elementary School following a mass shooting Thursday in Bend, Oregon.
Candles and flowers are seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Silver Rail Elementary School following a mass shooting Thursday in Bend, Oregon. Three children and one teacher were shot dead, police said. (Payton Bruni - AFP / Getty Images)

School Shooter in Oregon Killed by Armed Citizen Who 'Pursued' and 'Engaged Him' After Shots Were Fired

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 16, 2026 at 7:19am
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An armed community member shot and killed a mass school shooter in Oregon Thursday, according to news reports.

Three children and one adult were killed and two others wounded in the incident at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, according to CBS News.

The children, aged 5, 8, and 11, were shot by a 16-year-old perpetrator, police said.

In addition, a 7-year-old student and 54-year-old teacher were in critical condition at St. Charles Medical Center.

A 911 call came after the killer made entry by “shooting at locked doors,” Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during a media briefing.

Police were able to respond within three minutes, but not before the shooter had been taken out.

Krantz confirmed that the shooting had been stopped by an armed bystander.

Do you believe the intervention of an armed citizen prevented a greater tragedy at the school?

KATU-TV identified the man who took down the shooter as Kaylub Giamanco, father of two children who attend the school.
Giamanco was reportedly on his way home for lunch when he spotted the shooter and gave chase.

Bend is located roughly 150 miles southeast of Portland.

As for the motive or how the 16-year-old had access to a firearm, those questions remain unanswered, NBC News reported.

Related:
Breaking: 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Elementary School Shooting

“Today an unthinkable tragedy happened at Silver Rail Elementary School,” said Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steven Cook during the media briefing.

“No community should have to do what we are doing right now. I don’t have any words for what this community is feeling right now.”

A statement from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said, “All Oregonians mourn this loss today.”

“This is a horrible day,” she said. “No parent should have to have this kind of day. And no community should have to live through this kind of day.”

Kotek added that the community member “heroically intervened to stop further loss of life.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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