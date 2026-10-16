An armed community member shot and killed a mass school shooter in Oregon Thursday, according to news reports.

Three children and one adult were killed and two others wounded in the incident at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, according to CBS News.

The children, aged 5, 8, and 11, were shot by a 16-year-old perpetrator, police said.

In addition, a 7-year-old student and 54-year-old teacher were in critical condition at St. Charles Medical Center.

A 911 call came after the killer made entry by “shooting at locked doors,” Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during a media briefing.

Police were able to respond within three minutes, but not before the shooter had been taken out.

Krantz confirmed that the shooting had been stopped by an armed bystander.

Do you believe the intervention of an armed citizen prevented a greater tragedy at the school? Yes, it likely saved lives No, it could have escalated the situation Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it likely saved lives 100% (35 votes) No, it could have escalated the situation 0% (0 votes) Unsure 0% (0 votes)

KATU-TV identified the man who took down the shooter as Kaylub Giamanco, father of two children who attend the school.

Giamanco was reportedly on his way home for lunch when he spotted the shooter and gave chase.

Kaylub Giamanco Identified as Bystander Who Reportedly Stopped Silver Rail Elementary School Shooter in Bend, Oregon

(Good Samaritan) Father who shot and killed Silver Rail Elementary School Suspect ID’d as Kaylub Giamanco.

https://t.co/NDEwG2HXCE — News Channel3 NOW (@channel3newsnow) October 16, 2026

Bend is located roughly 150 miles southeast of Portland.

As for the motive or how the 16-year-old had access to a firearm, those questions remain unanswered, NBC News reported.

“Today an unthinkable tragedy happened at Silver Rail Elementary School,” said Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steven Cook during the media briefing.

“No community should have to do what we are doing right now. I don’t have any words for what this community is feeling right now.”

A statement from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said, “All Oregonians mourn this loss today.”

“This is a horrible day,” she said. “No parent should have to have this kind of day. And no community should have to live through this kind of day.”

Kotek added that the community member “heroically intervened to stop further loss of life.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.