School Staffer Dies After Being Attacked by 14-Year Old Student

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2025 at 6:49am
A 14-year-old girl at a Massachusetts residential school is facing charges after a school worker with whom she scuffled died.

The incident took place at Meadowridge Academy in Swansea, according to WBTS-TV.

The girl had tried to leave a dorm without permission on Wednesday.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that the 6:55 p.m. incident led to an altercation involving the girl, whose name was not released, and school staff, according to WCVB-TV.

During the struggle, the girl kicked social worker Amy Morrell, 53, of Riverside, Rhode Island, in the chest.

Morrell collapsed. School staff administered CPR and took Morrell to a hospital.

However, Morrell died Thursday, officials said.

The girl faces a charge of assault and battery causing serious injury.

Her first hearing was Thursday in Fall River Juvenile Court.

Meadowridge Academy is a residential school that focuses on addressing mental health, behavioral, and trauma issues, according to WBTS. The school is operated by the Justice Resource Institute.

“The Meadowridge Academy community is deeply saddened by the passing of direct care staff member, Amy Morrell,” the school said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Amy’s family during this difficult time. Support services and resources are available to assist students and staff as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Andrew Ferruche, a friend of Morrell’s family, called the incident “a horrible accident,” according to WCVB.

“You get in a horrible fight, you don’t think you’re going to hit someone and they’re going to die right there — especially if you’re a kid,” he said. “So, that child’s life is probably ruined. Her life is gone. It’s just a tragic situation.”

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Boston.com.

Friend Tina Lombardi wrote about Morrell in a Facebook post.

“Amy You were a great mother, grandmother and above all a great friend! I love you and can’t believe your life has been cut short. You will always be a big part of my life,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
