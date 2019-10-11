School Turns Down Free Meals from Chick-fil-A To Support Staff Members Who Are LGBT

As an indication of the extent to which opposition to the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has become a litmus test for politically correct sensibilities, a Louisiana school has turned down an offer of free meals in order to not potentially offend anyone who is LGBT.

The principal of Lusher High School in New Orleans rejected the meal, which was part of an offer from the College Football Playoff Foundation as a thank-you gesture to the region for hosting the Sugar Bowl and College Football Championship.

Principal Steven Corbett said in an email to the school’s staff that Chick-fil-A’s values don’t line up with those of the school, according to WWL-TV.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said.

“Chick-Fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community,” he said, referring to financial support that the company’s foundation has given to groups that support traditional marriage and oppose gay marriage as well as past comments by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy opposing gay marriage.

In #Nola @LusherPride (Lusher Charter School) is declining free lunches for staff on Friday because the meals are from @ChickfilA and the school wants to be ‘sensitive to the LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 community’ – Principal Steven Corbett 👇More on this @wdsu at 4/5/6. pic.twitter.com/lbEKr1oAeF — Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) October 10, 2019

“Any time there is an organization that is anti-LGBTQ, and has efforts to infringe upon their rights, we thought it was important to make sure that we are supporting and standing up for our community at that time,” Corbett said.

The school’s decision was roundly criticized on Twitter.

ChickfilA might have certain opinions that dont jive with those of the LGBTQ community, but they respect their opinions, and serve everyone. Whats sad is that this my-way-or-die, mentality that is tearing this country apart, thrives here at Lusher Charter School. Shame on them. — Janell (@janelly6512) October 10, 2019

Hmmm I guess he talks and speaks for all his students as principal. They have no say. Typical exclusionary thinking. All suffer so some don’t. Let the food come and those that don’t want it don’t have to eat it. Simple #dontdragthestudentsintoyourbeliefs — Rick Harrison (@swimcoachrick3) October 11, 2019

This is not supportive of all people. What about my faith? Support should also be for the Christian!!!! — Alicia (@awnolanurse90) October 10, 2019

Tony Fay of the CFPF said the foundation will bend to the school’s preference and provide food from another vendor.

Fay said he was simply “glad teachers will have a good lunch tomorrow.”

Chick-fil-A has been singled out in other communities. In March, San Antonio, Texas, city council claimed Chick-fil-A as a company is opposed to LGBTQ rights and banned it from the airport.

That action gave rise to a bill signed in June by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that bans governments in the state from punishing a business or person for donating religious to groups.

Further, the city is being sued by five Texans who believe the city’s decision to bar the popular fast-food chain from its airport violates the law.

