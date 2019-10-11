SECTIONS
School Turns Down Free Meals from Chick-fil-A To Support Staff Members Who Are LGBT

By Jack Davis
Published October 11, 2019 at 9:15am
As an indication of the extent to which opposition to the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has become a litmus test for politically correct sensibilities, a Louisiana school has turned down an offer of free meals in order to not potentially offend anyone who is LGBT.

The principal of Lusher High School in New Orleans rejected the meal, which was part of an offer from the College Football Playoff Foundation as a thank-you gesture to the region for hosting the Sugar Bowl and College Football Championship.

Principal Steven Corbett said in an email to the school’s staff that Chick-fil-A’s values don’t line up with those of the school, according to WWL-TV.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-Fil-A at an employee lunch. The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said.

Chick-Fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community,” he said, referring to financial support that the company’s foundation has given to groups that support traditional marriage and oppose gay marriage as well as past comments by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy opposing gay marriage.

“Any time there is an organization that is anti-LGBTQ, and has efforts to infringe upon their rights, we thought it was important to make sure that we are supporting and standing up for our community at that time,” Corbett said.

The school’s decision was roundly criticized on Twitter.

Tony Fay of the CFPF said the foundation will bend to the school’s preference and provide food from another vendor.

Are these attacks on Chick-fil-A all nonsense?

Fay said he was simply “glad teachers will have a good lunch tomorrow.”

Chick-fil-A has been singled out in other communities. In March, San Antonio, Texas, city council claimed Chick-fil-A as a company is opposed to LGBTQ rights and banned it from the airport.

That action gave rise to a bill signed in June by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that bans governments in the state from punishing a business or person for donating religious to groups.

Further, the city is being sued by five Texans who believe the city’s decision to bar the popular fast-food chain from its airport violates the law.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







