As schools around the nation brace for a school year defined by COVID-19 restrictions, mounting problems with teacher unions and student performance hint that a major transformation of our public education system is on the way.

And with the American presidency up for grabs in a few short months, it’s fair to say that whoever wins in November will have a major impact on the future of schooling in the United States.

President Donald Trump already made his position crystal clear on the matter, threatening schools that don’t reopen in the fall with funding cuts.

Trump’s chief opposition, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, don’t seem too intent on reopening schools and giving students structure.

Biden’s plan for opening schools would cost a whopping $30 billion and gives no clear start date for in-person classes, according to his campaign website.

Of course, there are many who doubt that Biden will even make it to a November showdown with Trump.

If Biden does drop out, his running mate would likely take the lead on the Democratic Party’s ticket.

Given Harris’ past with attempting to rework the education system, there’s no doubt that she would use her new position to push for the expansion of the Department of Education.

In November 2019, Harris unveiled a radical new function for public schools as quasi-daycare centers.

Although Harris’ Family Friendly Schools Act would have only affected a few test schools, the proposed pilot program reveals what she really thinks public schools’ role should be.

The proposal would push school hours to a jaw-dropping 6 p.m. for children of working parents and open schools for childcare during parent-teacher conferences and other off days.

Harris claimed that the plan would not require teachers and staff to work extra hours, despite extending the school day by an entire three hours.

The move would put children in the direct care of the government for some 10 hours a day as their parents work.

At a time when public schools have outright lied to parents to push a dangerous progressive identity agenda, the ramifications of children spending this long in the care of government workers is clear.

While kids spending more time at school may not seem like a major problem, remember that Common Core has devastated our public primary education system.

In the subjects of math, science and reading, we have now slipped to 21 spots below China on an international assessment of student knowledge. It’s unlikely that three extra hours in the care of the Department of Education will close that embarrassing gap.

While schools will eventually reopen no matter who wins in November, it’s becoming clear that an administration led by Biden and Harris would leave education completely unrecognizable.

