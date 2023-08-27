Schools' Sick Transgender Push Results in Violent Clash at District Headquarters

Three people were arrested Tuesday after parents’ rights demonstrators staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Parents and their allies were opposed by counter-protesters, resulting in scuffling even though police tried to keep the two sides apart. Protesters were detained for “becoming violent, pushing officers, and throwing items,” police said, according to KTLA-TV.

Parents are demanding a policy change to ensure they are informed if their children identify as a gender other than their biological sex.

Los Ángeles, CA – Large crowd of parents marched from City Hall to LAUSD HQ to protest LGBT+ school curriculum for minors, and state bills stripping parental rights. “Newsom has declared WAR on our kids” pic.twitter.com/6Ey1MFK7Za — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023

“We believe that there is a radical indoctrination system that has seeped from academia and now into K through 12. We’ve been trying to get kiddie porno smut books out of the schools,” said Ben Richards, founder of SoCal Parent Advocates, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“And we don’t want people to talk about sex with our children without telling us and behind our backs,” he said.

“We want, in law, a parental notification measure to let us in on how our child is being raised. But the fact of the matter is, we have people fighting us against it because they want to hide things from parents,” Richards told KTLA.

The parents’ group is called Leave Our Kids Alone and was organized to oppose “indoctrination,” “sexualization” and “grooming” of children in schools, according to KNBC-TV.

Protesters carried a large banner that read, “Cali parents do not co-parent with Newsom,” referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to Fox News.

“Cali parents do not co-parent with Newsom.” Hundreds of brave patriots have taken to the streets of Los Angeles to protest state-enforced LGBTQ fascism. pic.twitter.com/DCDTjYC8Ub — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 22, 2023

“This is not about gay or trans people,” one speaker said, according to Fox. “This is about the public school education telling me, you, as a parent, what they’re going to teach our children. … I’m never given anything before school starts.”

A protester marching with the parents noted that, “We’re all here today not because we have anything against the gay and lesbian community or families. On the contrary, I feel that everyone should be free to live their lives as they wish … but that’s not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing an agenda shoved down our throats that goes against our God-given parents’ values, morals and traditions.”

Parents From Los Angeles, California protesting against grooming. The Pink Floyd song is very fitting in this protest. There’s a lot of traditional latinos in LA who don’t want to see kids being taught non sense grooming gender ideology. pic.twitter.com/UNknjWjX2O — AntiWoke Angel (@AntiWokeAngel) August 24, 2023

According to KCAL-TV, the three arrested were made up of two from the trans radicals’ side and one from the parent’s rights side.

The district said it has no intention of listening to the parents, KNBC-TV noted.

“Los Angeles Unified will never shy away from being an inclusive environment for all,” a district representative said in a statement.

“Every student in the District deserves to be treated with dignity, respect and care and have their entire self celebrated and accepted. We will never abdicate our responsibility of providing a safe and welcoming environment for every student, family, employee or community member that walks through our doors,” the statement said.

“The District follows state laws and state-approved curriculum that reflects and embraces the experiences and backgrounds of our diverse community. However, the District will always and unequivocally provide additional resources and support for every student, including those experiencing gender dysphoria and questioning their sexual orientation, and will respect whatever decision a student and their family determines.”

