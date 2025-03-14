Either Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer read the tea leaves and figured out that his fortune didn’t look so hot for him, or he reread his old social media posts and speeches and remembered what he said about government shutdowns during the Biden administration, when the Democrats had control of the Senate.

Whichever way, he’s suddenly had a eureka moment on what Republicans were calling the #SchumerShutdown — and is getting on board with the GOP’s continuing resolution that would keep funding the government for another six months and avoid a shutdown on Friday, calling it a “Hobson’s choice.”

Schumer and the Democrats had previously hoped that the Republicans wouldn’t have the votes in the House of Representatives to clear the plan, according to ABC News, particularly with a slim majority and libertarian-leaning GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky always a reliable no vote on any federal spending measure that costs more than five bucks.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to get it through — which left Senate Democrats in a lurch, particularly since the only reason they didn’t want another continuing resolution is that they don’t control the White House or either house of Congress, as the Senate GOP pointed out on X:

The most unbelievable part of a Schumer shutdown is that it has no purpose. There is no goal other than opposing Trump. Americans shouldn’t have to pay the price for Schumer’s tantrum. — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 12, 2025

They do have enough votes to block the bill from coming to the floor in the Senate, however, which is what many Democrats hoped they’d do. Politico reported that many in the Democratic caucus hoped to pass a 30-day continuing resolution to restart talks, which would increase spending for Democratic priorities and allow them to negotiate for a better deal.

Republicans, however, seemed to be adamant that this wasn’t an option that was on the table.

“The only reason we’re voting on a CR is because Senator Schumer refused to put the normal appropriations bills on the floor for a vote last year. Now they want another short term bill? Nope,” wrote Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on X.

The only reason we’re voting on a CR is because Senator Schumer refused to put the normal appropriations bills on the floor for a vote last year. Now they want another short term bill? Nope. https://t.co/MgVrQQXQdj — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 12, 2025

Even Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman — a reliable indicator of knowing when to say when in terms of liberal partisanship — indicated he would cave and vote with the Republican side:

The weeks of performative “resistance” from those in my party were limited to undignified antics. Voting to shut the government down will punish millions or risk a recession. I disagree with many points in the CR, but I will never vote to shut our government down. pic.twitter.com/yhrnmwHUB5 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 11, 2025

Schumer, looking at his options, decided that caving was the least worst one.

“It’s not really a decision. It’s a Hobson’s choice,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor, Politico reported.

“Either proceed with the bill before us or risk Donald Trump throwing America into the chaos of a shutdown. This in my view is no choice at all. While the [House bill] is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse.”

He also said that not giving the GOP what it wants would be giving President Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency what it wants.

“I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country, to minimize the harms to the American people. Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down,” Schumer said in his remarks.

“There is nobody in the world, nobody, who wants to shut the government down more than Donald Trump and more than Elon Musk. We should not give it to them.”

“A shutdown would give Donald Trump and Elon Musk carte blanche to destroy vital government services at a significantly faster rate than they can right now. Under a shutdown the Trump administration would have full authority to deem whole agencies, programs, and personnel nonessential, furloughing staff with no promise they would ever be rehired,” Schumer added, per ABC.

“In short: A shut down would give Donald Trump Elon musk and DOGE the keys to the city, state, and country.”

In fairness, this worst case scenario is a bit more like the fox calling the high grapes sour than actual reality; unless significant concessions are extracted, government shutdowns aren’t necessarily efficient, costing more than they end up saving even when initiated by Republicans.

Any end to it would likely involve any changes by DOGE and the Trump administration reverting to status quo ante at the behest of the Democrats, meaning whatever they accomplished would be temporary.

In short, the New York Democrat probably had less fear of DOGE using the moment to take advantage of the shutdown than he did of America remembering the fear-mongering he engaged in when Republicans were the ones who weren’t signing onto continuing resolutions during the Biden years:

Secretary Yellen warned that a default would be disastrous for millions of families and workers. Senate Republicans have solidified themselves as the party of default. We are working to raise the debt ceiling and avoid irreparable economic harm to people and families. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 29, 2021

When he got his way on the debt limit, he said this: “Tomorrow, the Senate will vote on legislation to prevent a needless shutdown, provide long-sought emergency funding to help Americans still reeling from natural disasters, and provide funding to help re-settle Afghan refugees,” according to Fox Business.

“Now, we are ready to move forward,” Schumer added.” We have an agreement on the C.R., the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning.”

This time, the shoe was on the other foot — and unlike during the Biden administration, this wasn’t because the Democrats were concerned about reckless spending. They just enjoyed being a roadblock in the only way they could.

If that’s what the #SchumerShutdown ended up accomplishing — demonstrating the impotence of the Democratic Party in 2025 — it’s almost remarkable that Schumer didn’t cave earlier to save himself the trouble. Expect enough Democrats to follow suit, given they don’t want to be the ones with that millstone around their neck, either.

