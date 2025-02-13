Schumer Introduces His Own Whistleblower Portal, Becomes Its First Victim

Democrats have been in a panic over Elon Musk and his team of Gen Z lieutenants tearing through the federal records, searching out waste, fraud, and abuse.

Beyond protesting and whining, the Democrats do not have many plays left to slow down the political momentum of President Donald Trump and his allies exposing the drastic need for government reform.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, nevertheless took a stab at mounting more opposition on Monday by creating a whistleblower line for federal employees.

“Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants,” he posted on X.

“I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.”

Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants: I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.https://t.co/pjm1tb4VDt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 10, 2025



The snitch line asked the federal employees to name the agency in which they purportedly witnessed retaliation, wasteful spending, fraud, or criminal activity, then describe the conduct.

But several allies of Trump used this helpful new tool to expose an example of a “public safety” threat infamously made by none other than Schumer.

At a pro-abortion protest five years ago, Schumer offered a thinly veiled threat against conservative members of the Supreme Court over their potential decisions against the murder of preborn babies.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said, according to CNN.

Chief Justice John Roberts, therefore, offered a very rare rebuke of those remarks.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” he said.

Roberts was correct. Just a few years later, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, several conservative members had their homes picketed by pro-abortion zealots.

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, therefore used the snitch line to report the remarks from Schumer under the category of “retaliation.”

Thank you. I just filed mine: pic.twitter.com/nd6eNSy5bz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 10, 2025



Other users quoted the remarks in the snitch line and asked Democrats to address the threats.

“I just submitted a complaint,” one commenter said, citing the threats and several other questionable actions from Schumer. “I hope you guys actually do your jobs and address it.”

“Id like to report Chuck Schumer for threatening sitting Supreme Court Justices,” another added. “Its all on video.”

A third even shared “an abuse of power and a threat to public safety” in the form of a picture that infamously showed Schumer grilling some incredibly unappetizing burgers.

I would like to report an abuse of power and a threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/MNLTmbjT1j — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 10, 2025



Schumer clearly has not realized that even though there may be some federal bureaucrats who appreciate the snitch line, the vast majority of Americans do not.

They especially do not appreciate the rampant abuse of power and wasting of their taxpayer dollars on silly leftist pet projects.

As Democrats like Schumer resist efforts toward government reform, they will only lose even more relevance among the American people.

In other words, he released the whirlwind, and he will pay the price.

