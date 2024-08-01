Schumer Launches Attempt to 'Effectively Reverse' Supreme Court's Trump Decision

Everyone loves simple answers. But at this point we have to admit that no single factor could possibly account for Democrats’ years-long anti-Trump madness.

On July 1, the Supreme Court temporarily halted one manifestation of that madness when it ruled that presidents enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution over acts undertaken in an official capacity, thereby derailing Democratic prosecutors’ maniacal attempts to convict and imprison former President Donald Trump on multiple charges that every honest observer recognizes as politically motivated lawfare.

According to Axios, on Thursday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will introduce legislation designed to “effectively reverse” the SCOTUS ruling.

In doing so, Schumer will reveal himself as merely the latest prominent Democrat to come unhinged over Trump and SCOTUS.

“In a dangerous and devastating ruling, the MAGA Supreme Court has once again subverted the will of the American people, and the very idea of democracy itself,” Schumer said in a statement.

Ah yes, more pious nonsense from the “party of democracy,” which arrests political opponents and installs candidates against voters’ will.

In any event, Schumer and at least 28 other Democratic co-sponsors will introduce the nauseatingly named “No Kings Act.”

Shockingly, the act would purport to limit SCOTUS’ constitutional authority, which an ordinary piece of legislation obviously cannot do.

Indeed, Schumer’s brazen power grab “would also strip the Supreme Court of its jurisdiction over appeals that challenge the constitutionality of the bill.”

Do you support the Supreme Court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (64 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

The Constitution created both Congress and the Supreme Court. Thus, Congress clearly has no power to define SCOTUS’ “jurisdiction.”

So how do we explain this madness?

Years ago, when Democrats said or did crazy things, we could at least assume that their progressive ideology informed their words and deeds. We might disagree with them, but at least we understood them.

That clearly is not what is happening here. After all, progressives love government power, particularly executive power. They always have. And by their own dishonest reckoning, SCOTUS’ ruling made presidents more powerful. Of course, it did nothing of the kind. But if we honor Democrats’ interpretation and hold them to their traditional standards, then they should love this ruling. So their motives must lay elsewhere.

In the end, we have to entertain at least four possible explanations for the insanity. To one degree or another, all four of these could account for the otherwise inexplicable behavior of Schumer and others.

First, apart from child sacrifice and identity politics, Democrats have nothing on which to run, which makes them desperate. Thus, their “No Kings’ nonsense could amount to stupid people gaslighting about a nonexistent threat so as to distract voters. To its credit, even Axios described the “No Kings Act” as “another messaging play from Schumer.”

In other words, much like President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional plan to reform SCOTUS, which he announced on Monday and which also has no chance of adoption by Congress, Schumer’s bill amounts to a campaign statement masquerading as legislation.

Second, Democrats really do suffer from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome and thus cannot let go of their hatred.

Third, elected Democrats (and some Republicans) serve the deep state, and deep state actors genuinely fear Trump, not only for what he might do to the diabolical projects and institutional structures they have built, but also for the accountability he might bring to each of them personally. Schumer himself has hinted as much in the past.

Finally, between rigged elections and “1984“-style censorship, Americans have already witnessed a Marxist revolution. Unwittingly or otherwise, Schumer and his fellow unhinged Democrats have acted as tools of that takeover.

Note that with the third and fourth factors, subverting the Constitution is no mere byproduct; it is the point.

In sum, not one of these factors alone seems sufficient to account for the ongoing madness. But all of them together, to one degree or another, probably tell us everything we need to know about why people like Schumer behave as they do.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.