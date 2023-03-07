Schumer Makes Desperate Plea to Fox News After Learning Carlson's Next Jan. 6th Segment - What Else Is There?

So who are you gonna believe, your lyin’ eyes or Chuck Schumer?

The Senate majority leader wants Fox News to censor any more showing of raw footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion.

That’s because the carefully edited clips of those Washington protests shown on legacy media for the last two years are being revealed as just that: carefully edited snippets, designed to show what Schumer said Tuesday were “the enemies of democracy” attacking the Capitol.

But there’s something different to be seen, according to the thousands of hours of footage reviewed by Fox’s Tucker Carlson and his people.

The recordings show protesters who were welcomed by Capitol police as they toured the building, noted the historic sites, and marked their visits with selfies before what Carlson referred to as “hooligans” caused trouble.

Even the so-called “QAnon Shaman” — Jacob Chansley — accused of being a violent revolutionary, got a friendly police escort after entering the Capitol, as indicated in the aired raw footage.

Schumer is having none of it.

And he wants Carlson stopped: “And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to,” Schumer said.

Should Tucker Carlson release more footage of Jan. 6th? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (95 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Fox News, Rupert Murdoch,” Schumer continued, “Tell Carlson not to run a second segment of lies. You know it’s a lie. You’ve admitted it’s a lie. And speaker [Kevin] McCarthy is every bit as culpable as Mr. Carlson.

“Speaker McCarthy’s decision to share security footage with Fox looked like a mistake from the very beginning. But after last night it looks like a disaster.

“Speaker McCarthy has played a treacherous — a treacherous — game by catering to the hard right,” Schumer said. “He’s enabled the big lie and has further eroded away at our precious democracy.

“When people don’t believe elections are on the level, that’s the beginning of the end of this bold experiment in democracy that has gone on for more than 200 years.”

SCHUMER DEMANDS TUCKER BE CENSORED: “Fox News, Rupert Murdoch: tell Carlson not to run a second segment of lies. You know it’s a lie!” pic.twitter.com/nceCxdGLsh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2023

I have to agree with Sen. Schumer on one thing. There is plenty of reason to believe recent elections have been corrupted. And it’s a threat to our nation, although I would use the word “republic” rather than “democracy.”

And, in a sense, I would concur with the senator on the term “the big lie.” It was German Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels who said lies should be big. After all, he noted, everyone tells small lies. No one, Goebbels said, would believe someone would have the audacity to tell a giant whopper.

That thought entered my mind as Schumer stood before the Senate and said that what can clearly be seen in Carlson’s presentations are not true.

“Too bad, Chuck! The show goes on,” The Columbia Bugle wrote on Twitter.

Too bad, Chuck! The show goes on. pic.twitter.com/cP8yB3Etd0 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 7, 2023



And the claim of “insurrection” has allowed Schumer to say inflammatory things like “We all, Americans of all types and stripes and corners of this country — Democrats, Republicans, independents — need to take a stand and call out Mr. Carlson’s conduct for what it is: a dangerous, unforgivable attempt to destabilize our democracy and rewrite the history of the worst attack on our constitution since the Civil War.”

Red hot language, that.

I’d also agree with Schumer’s description of showing the raw footage as a “disaster.” It is a disaster, indeed for Democrats and other establishment politicians attempting to preserve their power through the false narrative of an “insurrection.”

Thanks to Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and Kevin McCarthy for presenting the truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.