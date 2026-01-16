Schumer Pleads for Money and Denigrates ICE in White House Meeting with Trump

President Donald Trump invited New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer to the White House only to hear him complain about money, Obamacare, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Axios reported that the Thursday visit was the first meeting between the two since last year’s government shutdown.

Granted, the intent of this meeting was to discuss Trump withholding money for the Gateway Tunnel Project in New York, which he did in response to Schumer’s party shutting down the government, but this public works project has a whopping $16 billion price tag.

Had Schumer solely focused his attention on that matter, yes, it’d be an appropriate exchange between public officials, but why miss an opportunity to talk about government-funded healthcare and ICE?

Schumer also made a plea for Obamacare tax credits and defended illegal aliens. His office put out a statement saying, “Leader Schumer told the president ICE raids are terrorizing communities.”

Per Axios, he wanted to see ICE withdraw from U.S. cities.

In reaction to 37-year-old Renee Good’s death and ramming an ICE agent with her vehicle, Schumer called the shooting “horrific,” and said “you feel like a punch in the stomach.”

“We should not have ICE agents patrolling our streets. They’re not needed, they create chaos. And they even create deaths.”

‘When you hear the lady screaming… You feel like a punch in the stomach’ — Chuck Schumer on ‘horrific’ shooting of Renee Nicole Good Says ICE agents ‘don’t belong in our cities’ pic.twitter.com/rz53wvKOfa — RT (@RT_com) January 8, 2026

If Schumer believes this, then Trump should kindly tell him more government spending is not needed.

It’s horrific.

After seeing all the wasteful spending taking place, the taxpayer feels like they’ve been punched in the stomach.

With a $38 trillion national debt, it creates chaos.

Schumer has a strange set of priorities.

We desperately need to spend more money for the American people, but we don’t need ICE to keep those same people safe by letting them apprehend illegal aliens, some of which are convicted murderers and child rapists.

If Schumer insists on spending money, why not spend it on the agenda 77 million people voted for in the last election?

The 2026 midterms will soon be upon us.

Spending more money in the minority leader’s state and protecting illegal aliens won’t resonate with voters.

