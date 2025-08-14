Schumer Says DC Crime Critics 'Full of It' — Here Are 45 Murders Police Still Haven't Solved This Year Alone

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asserted on Thursday that Republicans are “full of it” when they claim that Washington, D.C., but that’s easy to say from someone who has a full-time security detail.

Podcast host Aaron Parnas asked the minority leader, “Are you scared walking around Washington, D.C.?”

“I walk around all the time. I wake up early in the morning sometimes and take a nice walk as the sun is rising, around some of the Capitol and the other monuments and things. And I feel perfectly safe. They’re full of it,” Schumer said.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.