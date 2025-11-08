Schumer Sneaks Midterm Election Trap into New Proposal to End Government Shutdown

Say what you will about Democrats (and there’s a lot — mostly negative — to say about them), but it’s getting harder to deny that they are a cunning and calculating bunch.

As much as the GOP want you to believe the left is nothing but a bunch of deranged ideologues, there appears to be a method to their madness.

And that’s something Republicans will have to reckon with sooner or later.

Case in point, there’s been lots of digital ink spilled over the Tuesday special elections, where Democrats performed well above their punching weight.

Taking Virginia, keeping New Jersey, and voting to redistrict California are undeniable wins for the left.

But what about the lingering issue of that ongoing government shutdown? We now have ample reason to think that Democrats wanted it to help boost their Tuesday election numbers.

The fact that so many Democrats are suddenly willing to reach across the aisle to work with Republicans to end the shutdown as soon as those elections ended smells incredibly fishy.

Now, we have even more evidence that Dems not only wanted this particular shutdown to happen the exact way it did, but that they’re already looking at another similar slop show for the 2026 midterms.

According to Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled a Democratic proposal to help end the shutdown.

How generous of Chuckie.

Or, that would be the line to use if this proposal wasn’t such an obvious and blatant Trojan Horse.

Desiderio explained why (emphasis added):

Schumer says this is a reasonable offer Republicans are almost certain to reject it. One R just noted that all this does is force Congress to address it around the midterms next year Dream scenario for Dems to be able to talk about health care right before the elections https://t.co/xLBGreXI87 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 7, 2025

“Schumer says this is a reasonable offer,” Desiderio posted on Friday. “Republicans are almost certain to reject it. One R just noted that all this does is force Congress to address it around the midterms next year.“

“Dream scenario for Dems to be able to talk about health care right before the elections,” he added.

To put this as straightforward as possible: Republicans would be suicidal fools to agree to Schumer’s terms.

Schumer is absolutely cynical — and maniacal — enough to set things up to give Democrats every possible advantage in the midterms. In fact, this writer is convinced he orchestrated the shutdown in such a way as to give Dems an advantage in this week’s elections.

He would absolutely love to recreate those circumstances.

These sorts of schemes will likely only ratchet up since Democrats have effectively lost the transgender debate, and are running out of options on a number of other hot-button liberal issues.

But the economy and people’s livelihoods? You’d best believe Democrats would intentionally wreck those to score political points under the Trump administration.

“Look at how bad things are under them” may be disingenuous, but there’s a reason that cult leaders deploy similar mental tricks when recruiting. At the end of the day, they are effective.

And if you don’t believe me, just look at what happened on Tuesday.

