Share
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer departs a Democratic luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer departs a Democratic luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Eric Lee / Getty Images)

Schumer Sneaks Midterm Election Trap into New Proposal to End Government Shutdown

 By Bryan Chai  November 8, 2025 at 7:30am
Share

Say what you will about Democrats (and there’s a lot — mostly negative — to say about them), but it’s getting harder to deny that they are a cunning and calculating bunch.

As much as the GOP want you to believe the left is nothing but a bunch of deranged ideologues, there appears to be a method to their madness.

And that’s something Republicans will have to reckon with sooner or later.

Case in point, there’s been lots of digital ink spilled over the Tuesday special elections, where Democrats performed well above their punching weight.

Taking Virginia, keeping New Jersey, and voting to redistrict California are undeniable wins for the left.

But what about the lingering issue of that ongoing government shutdown? We now have ample reason to think that Democrats wanted it to help boost their Tuesday election numbers.

The fact that so many Democrats are suddenly willing to reach across the aisle to work with Republicans to end the shutdown as soon as those elections ended smells incredibly fishy.

Now, we have even more evidence that Dems not only wanted this particular shutdown to happen the exact way it did, but that they’re already looking at another similar slop show for the 2026 midterms.

According to Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled a Democratic proposal to help end the shutdown.

Will Republicans agree to Chuck Schumer’s proposal?

How generous of Chuckie.

Or, that would be the line to use if this proposal wasn’t such an obvious and blatant Trojan Horse.

Desiderio explained why (emphasis added):

Related:
Mamdani Interview Ended by Staffer After Reporter Asks Uncomfortable Question

“Schumer says this is a reasonable offer,” Desiderio posted on Friday. “Republicans are almost certain to reject it. One R just noted that all this does is force Congress to address it around the midterms next year.

“Dream scenario for Dems to be able to talk about health care right before the elections,” he added.

To put this as straightforward as possible: Republicans would be suicidal fools to agree to Schumer’s terms.

Schumer is absolutely cynical — and maniacal — enough to set things up to give Democrats every possible advantage in the midterms. In fact, this writer is convinced he orchestrated the shutdown in such a way as to give Dems an advantage in this week’s elections.

He would absolutely love to recreate those circumstances.

These sorts of schemes will likely only ratchet up since Democrats have effectively lost the transgender debate, and are running out of options on a number of other hot-button liberal issues.

But the economy and people’s livelihoods? You’d best believe Democrats would intentionally wreck those to score political points under the Trump administration.

“Look at how bad things are under them” may be disingenuous, but there’s a reason that cult leaders deploy similar mental tricks when recruiting. At the end of the day, they are effective.

And if you don’t believe me, just look at what happened on Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Fires Back at Michelle Obama After She Criticizes His East Wing Project
Fact Check: Has 'Handmaid's Tale' Been Widely Banned, As '60 Minutes' Claims?
Video: 15-Year-Old Girl Arrested on Felony Charges After Attacking Occupied Police Car with a Shovel
Major Left-Wing Group Begins Working to Unseat Dem Lawmakers After Shutdown 'Surrender'
Congressional Budget Office Plagued by 'Ongoing' Cybersecurity Breach
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation