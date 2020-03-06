Schumer Targeted by Gun Confiscation Law After Threatening SCOTUS Justices

A pro-Second Amendment group has filed an application for a temporary extreme risk protection order against Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer after the New York Democrat threatened two United States Supreme Court justices.

With all the subtlety of a New York mob boss, Schumer delivered his message on the steps of the Supreme Court.

“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

It’s possible when he prepared his remarks, his first draft included a warning that “it would be a shame of some misfortune were to befall these two gentleman,” although of course there’s no possible way to confirm this.

In a letter to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of the pro-Second Amendment group Gun Owners of America, urged the pro-gun control governor to apply New York’s red flag law equitably.

“If you are serious about the law that you signed, and if you believe that it should apply to the ruling class as well as those ruled, then will the nation soon see reports that you will be directing an appropriate official to seek a red flag order against Senator Schumer?” Pratt wrote.

So-called red flag laws, like the one enacted in New York state last year, are meant to serve as a stop-gap against criminals or mentally unstable individuals possessing or purchasing firearms.

Citizens can have their guns confiscated if someone close to that individual files for what’s called an extreme risk protection and reports that they have threatened to harm themselves or someone else, according to The New York Times.

In Schumer’s case, only the half about purchasing a firearm doesn’t apply, since he does not own a gun (the mental instability portion speaks for itself).

While red flag laws are meant to be a safety measure, there’s significant concern among both gun rights and due process advocates about the danger that these laws can be abused as a means to take Second Amendment rights away from innocent citizens.

Schumer made a public, recorded threat directed at two specific individuals.

Yet the media and the left barely noticed.

Meme maker Carpe Donktum summed up the hypocrisy best in a Twitter post this week.

He rightly implied that Kavanaugh has had his name dragged through the mud based on unproven, decades-old allegations of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Schumer made a public threat on the steps of the Supreme Court, and the mainstream media couldn’t care less:

*Kavanaugh likes beer*

MSM: THIS MAN IS A RAPIST *Schumer threatens Kavanaugh*

MSM: Calm down, it wasn’t a THREAT threat. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 5, 2020

It’s of course highly unlikely that this red flag application against Schumer will go anywhere.

Even if it does, it’s not as though Schumer planned on purchasing a gun anytime soon.

But props to Gun Owners of America for pointing out the hypocrisy of the left.

If red flag laws are going to target Americans, then they should be applied equitably, to everyday American citizens and high-ranking Democrats alike.

