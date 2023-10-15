Share
Commentary

Schumer's Words Come Back to Haunt Him as Dozens Arrested Outside His Home

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 15, 2023 at 1:09pm
Halloween may have come a little early for Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York as his words came back to haunt him on Friday the 13th.

Remember last year when a draft of the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, causing leftists to lose their collective head?

Large groups of protesters gathered outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices for weeks, disrupting their lives and upsetting their families.

Authorities even foiled an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a 26-year-old man enraged by the still-pending decision. (The man, identified as Nicholas John Roske, allegedly sought to “give his life a purpose.”)

But Schumer didn’t see a problem with the protesters.

When a reporter asked Schumer if he was comfortable with the protests outside the Supreme Court justices’ homes, according to a May 10, 2022, report in The Hill, Schumer responded, “If protests are peaceful, yes. My house — there’s protests three, four times a week outside my house. The American way to peacefully protest is OK.”

While he was talking to the reporter, Schumer got a call from his wife and joked, “Maybe there’s a protest outside.”

But Schumer, who is Jewish, may have felt a little less generous toward protesters on Friday when hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside his home just as he was sitting down to Shabbat dinner before leaving for Israel, according to Fox News .

According to the New York Post, dozens of protesters were arrested outside Schumer’s home, including local lawmakers as well as members of Jewish groups.

One X user posted:

“A protest took place around the city on Friday, including outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s home in Brooklyn.

“Friday night saw Jewish New Yorkers and allies make their way to Sen. Schumer’s home in Brooklyn as he prepared to travel with a delegation of lawmakers to Israel — demanding he take action for a ceasefire,” the post continued.

Should citizens be able to protest outside elected officials' homes?

“Dozens of protesters, ages 20-85, were arrested, including two New York officials, Assemblymembers Zohran Mamdani and Marcela Mitaynes along with rabbis and descendants of Holocaust survivors, holding a banner reading ‘Jews Say Stop the Genocide of Palestinians’ and blocking the entryway to Schumer’s street.”

Another noted the difference in how protesters outside Schumer’s home were treated compared to those outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. It referred to a notorious speech Schumer made in March 2020 when he called out the Supreme Court — specifically naming Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch — declaring: “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”

“Two tiered justice, ” the post stated. “Schumer threatened SCOTUS that they would reap a whirlwind. Protesters stayed even after one showed up armed to kill. 30 seconds into protests against a democrat and it is shut down.”


Regardless of whether Schumer called for the arrest of the protesters, he definitely enjoys the privilege of protection many others do not.

But hopefully, he got a sense of what others in New York have had to go through every time Democrats like him rile up the population.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
