Schwarzenegger Takes 2.1-Ton Tank-Like SUV for Drive After Climate Change Meeting With Greta Thunberg

In his latest desperate push to appear progressive, movie star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger met with radical child activist Greta Thunberg earlier this month for a picturesque Santa Monica bike ride.

It was the latest in a series of attempts by the California Republican to cozy up to the left’s latest radical climate change celebrity, who he has gone so far as to call “one of my heroes.”

But it seems Schwarzenegger is letting his young friend down behind the scenes.

It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes @GretaThunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together and I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina. Keep inspiring, Greta! pic.twitter.com/3Q6ZuInJHY — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 4, 2019

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, it was revealed this week that Schwarzenegger has, at odds with his recent climate rhetoric, made several first-class flights to Germany.

There’s more.

These gas-guzzling flights — which each reportedly release more than double the carbon dioxide that a family car might emit in a given year — have been taken in the name of making his military-style SUV mildly more fuel-efficient.

That’s right. The “Terminator” star has made more than one transcontinental flight to check on the progress of a major engine replacement for his $100,000 toy, the Daily Mail reported.

The Pinzgauer 6×6 718 K is part of a line of military-style vehicles whose factory-standard engines get as low as 20 or 30 miles to the gallon.

But apparently, foregoing the purchase would have been too much to bear for the 72-year-old.

Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘took first-class flights to Germany while trying to make his gas-guzzling car greener’ https://t.co/InBBcfPGB9 — The Sun (@TheSun_NI) November 11, 2019

How else is a wealthy movie star and former statesman supposed to run his daily errands? A bicycle? Public transportation?

Not when he could drive a more a roughly 2.1-ton tank-like vehicle down the streets of Brentwood, California, while running errands, as Schwarzenegger did this week following the engine replacement, according to Page Six.

Who cares if he had been on a bike ride with an “inspiring” young climate activist just days prior?

Who cares if the former governor had previously shamed President Donald Trump for being “wrong” on climate change?

Who cares if he founded international environmental organization R20 Regions of Climate Action just eight years ago?

Schwarzenegger is a member of the Hollywood elite.

He’s a preacher of the new left’s developing climate change cult. And as such, Schwarzenegger can get away with murder when it comes to his personal carbon footprint.

Much like Leonardo DiCaprio or the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates, he could get away with setting fire to a 10,000-gallon pool of gasoline in his backyard so long as he kept preaching the climate gospel.

Because, as with most things, its “for me and not for thee” with the American left.

You should start carpooling, or even walking, to work.

You should hand over your protective firearm to the government.

You should forgo you private health care plan for a public option.

But you better not expect any of them to do the same.

