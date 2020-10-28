It is often said that the parts a narrator excludes from the story are far more telling than the parts they include.

If that’s true, the left-wing establishment media just proved itself far more fearful about next week’s election than it has let on.

As sharp-eyed news media consumers pointed out Tuesday on social media, CNN has conveniently kept recent resurgent inner-city civil unrest as far from its online homepage as humanly possible.

The city of Philadelphia saw renewed riots the previous night stemming from another deadly use of force incident involving law enforcement personnel and a black local.

No mention of the Philly riots on CNN’s homepage. They are going to try to memoryhole this thing in real time. BLM is going off script by rioting a week before the election. The media will have to work overtime to cover for them. pic.twitter.com/h3rivDXwZB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 27, 2020

According to Fox News, 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. was shot dead Monday evening after allegedly charging Philadelphia Police Department officers with a deadly weapon.

Local law enforcement had reportedly been responding to a routine call for service when they arrived to find Wallace wandering the streets of his Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia, neighborhood allegedly waving a knife.

Video made publicly available shortly after the incident showed friends and neighbors watching as Wallace’s mother attempted to convince him to drop the knife. Seeming to avoid her in favor of charging the PPD officers, who could initially be seen backing away, the suspect was eventually shot numerous times.

Wallace was then rushed to the hospital by responding officers and quickly declared dead. Violent Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the city shortly after.

The resulting riots would leave a series of vehicles set ablaze, several storefronts looted and double-digit law enforcement injuries, with demonstrators assaulting the police with lobbed objects and even running one officer down in a truck.

Ninety-one arrests were reported the following morning and, thankfully, all the officers are expected to recover from their various injuries.

As more than 30 cops have been injured during last night’s lawless riots in #Philadelphia, the DEA stands with our brothers and sisters in blue. Stay safe out there and continue to remain vigilant. pic.twitter.com/XMmy3nvUs4 — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) October 27, 2020

Mass looting breaks out at clothing and shoe store during tonight’s BLM riot in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/htXN1rsbCk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 27, 2020

Not expected to recover, however, is the laundry list of Democrats who peddled the nonsense narrative that this year’s wave of race riots was made up of “mostly peaceful” protests in favor of social justice.

At least, that is just about all one can derive from the left-wing media’s transparent attempt to suppress the stories and images related to this abundant violence.

An exclusive September report from Axios indicates this past spring’s slew of race riots stemming from the officer-involved death of George Floyd has resulted in more than $1 billion in damages nationwide.

The number is an insurance industry record — and entirely disregards the unknowable death toll, injury totals and economic fallout for America’s most important metropolitan areas.

Of course, the number on everyone’s mind given the fast-approaching 2020 presidential election is how many votes this summer of civil unrest will strip from the far-left Democratic Party that fomented and forgave the violence.

It seems that number may be through the roof, with an AP-NORC poll from September showing a dramatic 15 percent drop in support for Black Lives Matter over the last three months.

Unsurprisingly, partisans on both sides of the aisle are getting sick of seeing their neighborhoods roiled by riots.

Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s. (2/5) — APStylebook (@APStylebook) September 30, 2020

They’ve been portrayed by the president as violent left-wing radicals and used to scare suburban voters. But an @AP review found most of those arrested in U.S. protests look like regular citizens caught up in the moment — many are young suburban adults. https://t.co/TP3LyuFLme — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2020

And in response, it would seem, the left-wing establishment media has decided to run interference on behalf of the Democratic Party, panning a majority of its riot coverage and manipulating the rest.

Why else would The Associated Press have so flagrantly demanded other outlets stop “focusing on rioting and property destruction” at a time like this?

Make no mistake, it has nothing to do with attempts to emphasize the “underlying grievance” of the black community. It has everything to do with taking eyes off a narrative that makes the American left look like an accessory to murder and mayhem.

With Election Day just one week away, riots like these are bad optics for the DNC.

Don’t believe me? Just ask Don Lemon, who only started panicking when the riots took their toll in the polls.

