Sciascia: CNN's Home Page Could Be a Major Clue That Trump Is Winning 2020

PresidentMelissa Sue Gerrits / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a campaign rally on Saturday in Lumberton, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 27, 2020 at 5:57pm
It is often said that the parts a narrator excludes from the story are far more telling than the parts they include.

If that’s true, the left-wing establishment media just proved itself far more fearful about next week’s election than it has let on.

As sharp-eyed news media consumers pointed out Tuesday on social media, CNN has conveniently kept recent resurgent inner-city civil unrest as far from its online homepage as humanly possible.

The city of Philadelphia saw renewed riots the previous night stemming from another deadly use of force incident involving law enforcement personnel and a black local.

According to Fox News, 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. was shot dead Monday evening after allegedly charging Philadelphia Police Department officers with a deadly weapon.

Local law enforcement had reportedly been responding to a routine call for service when they arrived to find Wallace wandering the streets of his Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia, neighborhood allegedly waving a knife.

Video made publicly available shortly after the incident showed friends and neighbors watching as Wallace’s mother attempted to convince him to drop the knife. Seeming to avoid her in favor of charging the PPD officers, who could initially be seen backing away, the suspect was eventually shot numerous times.

Wallace was then rushed to the hospital by responding officers and quickly declared dead. Violent Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the city shortly after.

The resulting riots would leave a series of vehicles set ablaze, several storefronts looted and double-digit law enforcement injuries, with demonstrators assaulting the police with lobbed objects and even running one officer down in a truck.

Ninety-one arrests were reported the following morning and, thankfully, all the officers are expected to recover from their various injuries.

Not expected to recover, however, is the laundry list of Democrats who peddled the nonsense narrative that this year’s wave of race riots was made up of “mostly peaceful” protests in favor of social justice.

At least, that is just about all one can derive from the left-wing media’s transparent attempt to suppress the stories and images related to this abundant violence.

An exclusive September report from Axios indicates this past spring’s slew of race riots stemming from the officer-involved death of George Floyd has resulted in more than $1 billion in damages nationwide.

The number is an insurance industry record — and entirely disregards the unknowable death toll, injury totals and economic fallout for America’s most important metropolitan areas.

Of course, the number on everyone’s mind given the fast-approaching 2020 presidential election is how many votes this summer of civil unrest will strip from the far-left Democratic Party that fomented and forgave the violence.

It seems that number may be through the roof, with an AP-NORC poll from September showing a dramatic 15 percent drop in support for Black Lives Matter over the last three months.

Unsurprisingly, partisans on both sides of the aisle are getting sick of seeing their neighborhoods roiled by riots.

And in response, it would seem, the left-wing establishment media has decided to run interference on behalf of the Democratic Party, panning a majority of its riot coverage and manipulating the rest.

Why else would The Associated Press have so flagrantly demanded other outlets stop “focusing on rioting and property destruction” at a time like this?

Make no mistake, it has nothing to do with attempts to emphasize the “underlying grievance” of the black community. It has everything to do with taking eyes off a narrative that makes the American left look like an accessory to murder and mayhem.

With Election Day just one week away, riots like these are bad optics for the DNC.

Don’t believe me? Just ask Don Lemon, who only started panicking when the riots took their toll in the polls.

Andrew J. Sciascia is an associate staff reporter with The Western Journal, regularly co-hosting the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live." Sciascia first joined up with The Western Journal as a regular contributor of opinion in 2018, before graduating with a degree in criminal justice and political science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and worked briefly as a political operative with the Massachusetts Republican Party. His work has also appeared in The Daily Caller.







