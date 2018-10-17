SECTIONS
Cartoons Opinion Politics
Print

Science Is Settled

By A.F. Branco
at 7:53am
Print

For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/opinion/cartoons.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Orrin Hatch.Comedy Central screen shot; MSNBC screen shot

Republican Senator Mocks Elizabeth Warren with a ‘DNA Test’ of His Own

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump, left, and Leslie Stahl, righ.The Daily Caller / Twitter screen shot

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Chuck Ross

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Erupts Over Steele Dossier – ‘Where is Jeff Sessions?’

Steven Beyer

Debbie White Dove Porreco, left, a descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas, spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, right, and her DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Jack Davis

A fraudulent signature is shown in a report on ballot fraud arrests in Texas.

Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.