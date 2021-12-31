Share
Commentary

Scientist Behind mRNA Lost His Platform After Twitter Censorship, But Days Later, Speaks in Front of Millions

 By Randy DeSoto  December 31, 2021 at 2:18pm
Share

Vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone — who was banned from Twitter on Wednesday for “misleading” people about the risks he believes are associated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — will now get a chance to share his views on one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet: Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Rogan has not been afraid to wade into the fray of the controversies surrounding COVID-19 mandates, vaccines and treatments.

Earlier this month, he hosted Dallas-based cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough who, among other matters, took issue with policymakers who are laser-focused on getting people vaccinated while all but ignoring the promotion of what McCullough says are effective COVID treatments.

Malone — who helped invent mRNA vaccine technology, which is the basis of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — tweeted this week that the Pfizer vaccinations for COVID-19 are doing “more harm than good.”

Malone wrote on Substack Wednesday that Twitter permanently suspended him afterward, and said, “We all knew it would happen eventually.”

Trending:
Poll: Now Nearly Three-Quarters of Republicans Doubt Legitimacy of Biden's 2020 Win

“Today it did. Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye,” he lamented. “That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak. Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.”

However, on Thursday, Malone reported the good news that he sat down with Rogan. The interview was published on Friday.

“So, I spent the afternoon in Austin, Texas. Met the amazing Joe Rogan. Someone speaking truth to power. The talk was intense and honest and mind blowing,” Malone wrote.

The doctor addressed the topic of Big Tech censorship, telling Rogan, “I try really hard to give people the information and help them to think, not to tell them what to think.”

“The point is if it’s not okay for me to be part of the conversation, even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is — who can be allowed?”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast is among the most popular in the United States, averaging an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, according to Newsweek.

Related:
Key Scientist Behind mRNA Vaccines Kicked Off Twitter After Speaking Out Against COVID Vax

Malone had been scheduled to appear on Rogan’s show before Twitter suspended him, but the social media giant’s move is likely to cause interest in the episode to spike.

On his website, Malone says his mission is “to ensure vaccine safety, make sure that children are protected, stop and/or limit the vaccine mandates, to identify and teach about lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 and other pandemics. My goal is to save lives.”

The Atlantic, in an August piece critical of Malone, noted that the scientist is not opposed to vaccinations.

“His objections to the Pfizer and Moderna shots have to do mostly with their expedited approval process and with the government’s system for tracking adverse reactions. Speaking as a doctor, he would probably recommend their use only for those at highest risk from COVID-19. Everyone else should be wary, he told me, and those under 18 should be excluded entirely,” Tom Bartlett wrote for the publication.

Do you think social media censorship has hurt the country's COVID response?

According to Bartlett, Malone’s concerns at that time were that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “might actually make COVID-19 infections worse.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that the COVID-19 vaccines “were developed using science that has been around for decades.”

Further, they are “much safer than getting COVID-19” and “are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and limiting the spread of the virus that causes it.”

The CDC says it is continuing to “monitor and detect issues that may not have been seen during the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. If any vaccine safety issues — also called adverse events — are reported, CDC scientists can quickly study them and determine if there is a safety concern with a particular vaccine.”

Appearing on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle” last week, Malone stated the omicron COVID variant may well do what vaccines have not been able to fully accomplish to date: provide strong immunity.

“Omicron blows right through the vaccines and through the triple jab,” he said.

“Now here’s the good news,” Malone continued. “The number of deaths from omicron worldwide is less than 10 [by] my last count.”

“If you believe in a God, this looks an awful lot like a Christmas present,” he said, pointing out that rather than going into the deep lungs as delta and other prior variants did, which can lead to serious illness, omicron has shifted to the upper airway, indicating the virus is weakening.



“So the good news with omicron is very low disease, highly infectious. It looks an awful lot to the experienced vaccinologist like a live-attenuated virus vaccine that you might design for purpose,” Malone said. “It’s going to elicit a strong mucosal immune response.”

“This is about as good as we could possibly want right now in terms of outcomes.”

Reuters reported Thursday that COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. are “comparatively” low even as omicron surges.

Additionally, The New York Times highlighted the omicron wave has passed quickly through South Africa with no huge spike in deaths.

Thank God for platforms like Rogan’s podcast that encourage public debate and dialogue, and thanks to Twitter, many more will likely tune in to see his latest episode.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Wisconsin Election Committee Makes New Demands After Alleged Voter Roll Chaos
Scientist Behind mRNA Lost His Platform After Twitter Censorship, But Days Later, Speaks in Front of Millions
Sign of the Times: The Implantable Vaccine Passport That Feels Straight Out of Revelation - Video
O'Reilly: Trump Is Running in 2024, Unless Jan. 6 Committee Takes Him 'Off the Board'
Sarah Palin Rails Against COVID Vax: 'It Will Be Over My Dead Body That I'll Have to Get a Shot'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!