Scientist Behind Social Distancing Breaks Own Rules To Cheat with Married Woman, Resigns

By Jack Davis
Published May 9, 2020 at 7:37am
The health expert who helped shaped Britain’s lockdown policies in response to the coronavirus has resigned after admitting he broke his own rules by having his married lover visit him at his home.

Professor Neil Ferguson, 51, of Imperial College in London was a prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The Telegraph reported that a married woman with whom Ferguson had a relationship visited his home in London at least twice.

The Daily Mail identified her as Antonia Staats, 38, and said she was in an “open” marriage with her husband, who she reportedly told friends was feeling ill and showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

In a statement to CNN, Ferguson admitted to “an error of judgement” and said he “took the wrong course of action.”

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms,” he said.

“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic. The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us.”

As seen below, Ferguson, an epidemiologist who advised the U.K. government on its stay-at-home policy, was one of the more high-profile defenders of strict social distancing guidelines:

Matt Hancock, Britain’s health secretary, said he was “speechless” when he learned about the “extraordinary” actions that Ferguson, who has resigned his SAGE post, took.

Do you think Ferguson is a hypocrite?

However, Hancock and others insisted that the incident should not lead Britons to throw the rules to the winds.

“Clearly the social distancing rules are there for everyone and they are incredibly important and they are deadly serious, and the reason is that they are the means by which we have managed to get control of this virus,” Hancock said Wednesday.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk mocked Ferguson on Twitter:

Musk was not content with Ferguson’s resignation.

“Something more should be done. This guy has caused massive strife to the world with his absurdly fake ‘science,'” he tweeted.

He was not alone:

Although breaking social distancing rules can be a criminal offense in Britain, Scotland Yard said it had no plans to file charges against Ferguson because he admitted his mistake and resigned.

