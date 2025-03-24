Scientists Claim Groundbreaking Discovery Beneath Egypt's Great Pyramids: 'A Vast Underground City'

Italian and Scottish researchers said they have discovered a city beneath the Great Pyramids of Giza, but experts have been quick to shoot the claim down.

The report, which has circulated widely on social media, posits that “a vast underground city,” spanning more than 6,500 feet, exists just below the pyramids.

Specifically, they claim that there are “five identical structures near the Khafre Pyramid’s base, linked by pathways, and eight deep vertical wells descending 648 meters underground,” according to the fact-checking website Snopes, which gave the report a “False” rating.

If true, this would make the structures 10 times larger than the pyramids themselves, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Friday.

The researchers making the claims were Corrado Malanga, from Italy’s University of Pisa, and Filippo Biondi, who said in a LinkedIn post that he formerly worked at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland.

The researchers’ claims were reportedly made at a news conference in Bologna, Italy, on March 15 at the Hotel Castello Artemide Congressi.

YouTuber Nicole Ciccolo claimed to be the spokeswoman for the two researchers leading the "Khafre Project," but Snopes reported it could not find any further information or websites about the so-called Khafre Project.







As for the findings, they have not yet been published in a scientific journal or peer-reviewed by other scientists, the Daily Mail reported.

Malanga and Biondi reportedly made the discovery using Synthetic Aperture Radar, according to Snopes.

SAR is “a type of active data collection where an instrument sends out a pulse of energy and then records the amount of that energy reflected back after it interacts with Earth,” according to NASA.

Malanga and Biondi published a book and a paper about their use of SAR technology under the pyramids in 2022.

Professor Lawrence Conyers, a radar expert who focuses on archaeology at the University of Denver, told the Mail it’s not possible for SAR technology to penetrate that deeply into the ground, adding that the idea of an underground city is “a huge exaggeration.”

Yet despite his reluctance to believe the claims, Conyers is open to the possibility.

“My take is that as long as authors are not making things up and that their basic methods are correct, their interpretations should be given a look by all who care about the site,” he told the Mail. “We can quibble about interpretations, and that is called science. But the basic methods need to be solid.”

Malanga is a known UFOlogist, and his research often alludes to theories about ancient civilizations and extraterrestrial explanations for the structures, according to Snopes.

