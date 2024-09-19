Share
News
A long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on Feb. 7, 2021.
A long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on Feb. 7, 2021. (Mariana Suarez -AFP / Getty Images)

Scientists Say That String of Satellites You See Crawling Across the Night Sky Is About to Be a Big Problem for Everyone on Earth

 By Jared Harris  September 19, 2024 at 1:09pm
Share

If you’ve looked up at a clear night sky in the past few years, you may have noticed a string of unblinking lights crawling across the heavens.

These most likely belong to Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite internet project operated by SpaceX. The satellites orbit the planet in “constellations” that work with each other. Other visible objects include the International Space Station and satellites operated by governments or other companies.

Now, it looks like the space around Earth is becoming so crowded it may emerge as a major problem for humanity.

The most noticeable problem is the interference seen from a proliferation of satellites in orbit.

Outside of the visual interruption for people viewing the night sky through the naked eye or with amateur telescopes, the satellites are becoming a menace for advanced space observation and exploration.

Trending:
MAGA Boat Parade Participant Goes Off on CNN Reporter Attempting to Downplay Inflation

In a study published Aug. 29 by Astronomy & Astrophysics, astronomers from around the world reported their findings involving interference from Starlink’s second generation of satellites.

Should space be more protected from human-made debris?

“The issue of the higher levels of [unintended electromagnetic radiation] from the second-generation Starlink satellites is further exacerbated by the lower orbits in which these satellites operate,” the scientists wrote.

Electromagnetic radiation can impact deep space observation, a field that relies on much more than just visible light.

The second generation of Musk’s satellites is authorized to operate between 223 to 300 miles above Earth’s surface, depending on the specific model.

“As a result of these lower orbits and resulting smaller distances to Earth-based telescopes,” the scientists continued, “the signals will be 30–130% brighter compared to the Generation 1 Starlink constellation, which mostly operates at orbital altitudes of [341 miles].”

Despite this, these are not the brightest man-made objects in space. That honor goes to AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3, part of a massive telecommunications project. The satellite is the largest private antenna system ever put in space.

One expert told Space.com that the satellite is “unacceptably bright for many sky observers around the world.”

Another major problem anticipated by some is the potential collision of satellites.

Although satellites operate at different altitudes, a collision between two objects can result in thousands of pieces of debris, each carrying the potential to hit and shatter other objects. According to Nature Astronomy, debris currently in space has created “shells” around the earth.

Related:
Astronauts Left Stuck in Space Release First Public Comment Since Rejecting Boeing's Return Capsule as Too Risky

Rocket parts, fragments of other objects, defunct satellites and various aerospace items make these shells a very dangerous place for ascending rockets and functioning satellites.

Compounding the problem is the fact that every collision creates more debris, leaving more objects to be hit by traveling spacecraft.

“Donald Kessler proposed a cascade effect, now named after him, for when the space pollution density is such that each collision produces new objects that lead to more collisions,” Nature explained. “Unfortunately, he concluded that the space environment was already unstable in 2009.”

Projects intended to remove debris from Earth’s orbit have yet to make any impact on the growing problem.

Starlink satellites at one point made over 50,000 maneuvers to avoid space debris in a six-month period, according to Space.com. For every move the satellites make, however, limited propellant is used.

Eventually, this propellant will run out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Man Exploring Underground Den Starts Recording When the Bear Returns Home, Later Videos Reveal What Happened
Chinese Zoo Admits the Truth About Its 'Pandas' as One Begins Making Strange Noise in Front of Visitors
Witness Whose Testimony Put Man on Death Row Makes Bombshell Admission Days Before Lethal Injection
Scientists Say That String of Satellites You See Crawling Across the Night Sky Is About to Be a Big Problem for Everyone on Earth
Multiple Rallygoers Seated Near Trump Blinded, Hit with Searing Pain: 'Your Symptoms Look Like You Got Sprayed with Something'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation