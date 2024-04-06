Scientists Warn Eclipse Totality Path Has Shifted from What Was Previously Projected

Forget everything you think you know about the path of Monday’s solar eclipse.
Well, OK… maybe not everything. But the projected “path of totality” has shifted enough that some people who were expecting to see the full monty without leaving their homes may be disappointed.
“A new eclipse map — based on an updated figure for the radius of the sun — was published recently by John Irwin, a master in eclipse computations,” Forbes reported last weekend.
Advertisement - story continues below
We’ve included the updated map below, because if you’ve been thinking how lucky you are to be right on the fringe of the area where the total eclipse will be viewable, well, that might not actually be the case.
The issue stems from the fact that no one is absolutely certain about the diameter of the sun, Forbes said.
I mean, humans have been looking at the sun for … well, forever. Since there have been humans. No one has figured out how to measure it yet?
Advertisement - story continues below
It’s only the source of all our planet’s energy, the largest object in the solar system. Or is it, even? Apparently there’s no way to know for sure.
Anyhoo, if you don’t know how big a light source is, it’s going to be challenging to predict the size of the shadow it might cast.
Do you plan to watch Monday’s eclipse?
Yes: 48% (172 Votes)
No: 52% (183 Votes)
Other measurements are important, of course, and we know those with some confidence — the distance between the sun, moon and earth, for example, and the size of the moon that will be casting the shadow that we call an eclipse.
But the size of the sun? One scientist who has been working for over 10 years on solar eclipse calculations told Forbes that that number is basically up to the person doing the math.
“The solar radius is one of the parameters that enter into eclipse computations,” Luca Quaglia said in an email to the outlet. “But the choice of its value is really left to the eclipse computer.”
Advertisement - story continues below
For well over a century, scientists have generally used the “standard value” of 959.63 arc seconds — “an arc second being one 3,600th of a degree,” Forbes explained.
“Measurements and observations in the last decade have demonstrated that this value is slightly too small,” Quaglia said. The actual diameter is now thought to be more like 960 arc seconds.
That’s enough of a difference to shift the path of totality by more than a third of a mile, Forbes said.
At any rate, the new, updated map appears below.
Advertisement - story continues below
It should be noted, however, that this map is based on that 960 arc second estimate that no one is apparently certain is accurate.
Caveat emptor.
Advertisement - story continues below
An Important Message from Our Staff:
In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime.
We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.
But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us.
As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”
A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.
This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.