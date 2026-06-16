NRA Defends NBA Star Arrested on Firearm Charge

The National Rifle Association told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday that it is seeking “legislative fixes” in Texas to prevent future arrests on gun charges similar to those faced by Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden.

Harden was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of unlawfully carrying a handgun after authorities spotted an unholstered pistol in his vehicle, The Sporting News reported.

The NRA defended Harden and said it will seek to address the matter via legislation.

Texas allows constitutional carry, yet James Harden was arrested because his legally owned firearm wasn’t in a holster in his vehicle. The government has no business micromanaging how a law-abiding citizen secures their own gun. https://t.co/lPsI7C44HK — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 13, 2026



“While we respect law enforcement, this case highlights unnecessary technicalities in current statutes that can ensnare law-abiding gun owners,” the NRA said in a statement to the DCNF.

“The NRA is committed to finding legislative fixes in Texas to ensure other law-abiding citizens are not wrongfully arrested for simply exercising their Second Amendment rights.

“We will continue working with lawmakers to strengthen constitutional carry protections and eliminate confusing restrictions that do not enhance public safety.”

Gun Owners of America immediately condemned the arrest in a Saturday post on X.

“Texas allows constitutional carry, yet James Harden was arrested because his legally owned firearm wasn’t in a holster in his vehicle,” GOA posted.

“The government has no business micromanaging how a law-abiding citizen secures their own gun.”

Under Texas law, any firearm that is partially or completely visible must be in a holster. Texas is one of 29 states with “constitutional carry,” meaning a permit is not required to carry a firearm.

Texas enacted the legislation ending the requirement for a permit in 2021, despite opposition from anti-Second Amendment activists.

Police took Harden into custody at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, and the Cavaliers star was released shortly before 5 a.m. on $100 bail. Harden had a Monday court date to appear on the misdemeanor charge.

Neither Harden nor the Cleveland Cavaliers immediately responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

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