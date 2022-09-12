Days after the death of longtime U.K. monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III was officially named her successor on Saturday.

A proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday probably did not go exactly how the royal family had hoped.

In a video shared on Twitter, clear “boos” could be heard from the crowd after the traditional “God save the king” declaration.

Declaration of God Save the King met with boos in Edinburgh #Scotland pic.twitter.com/Qj2048kknU — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 11, 2022

Cannons were fired off shortly after the declaration, and the noise mostly covered up the “boos” from the disgruntled crowd. Nonetheless, they could be clearly heard in the short gap of time before the cannons were fired.

The same Twitter account that shared the video accused the BBC of editing the “boos” out of the footage. The account shared a montage of two clips, and the “boos” could not be heard in the first one, which was reportedly aired on BBC News.

Look how @BBCNews edited out the boos from the live footage. Incredible. ht @Smicht pic.twitter.com/gLkCsXGDIV — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 11, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the account owner explained how the BBC allegedly edited the footage when they re-aired it.

“The live broadcast went out just after noon,” the account owner wrote. “The 4pm broadcast is prerecorded and they’ve cut the original sound. Rather than report the dissent, the BBC manipulated it…and the viewers.”

The live broadcast went out just after noon. The 4pm broadcast is prerecorded and they’ve cut the original sound. Rather than report the dissent, the BBC manipulated it…and the viewers. — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 11, 2022

An anti-monarchy protester was also arrested right before the declaration, the U.K.’s Express reported.

She had been holding up a sign that read, “F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy.” Members of the crowd reportedly cheered as police ushered her away.

Meanwhile, left-leaning networks in the United States also took the opportunity to criticize the monarchy.

“There is an ongoing, particularly in the wake of Black Lives Matter, particularly in the protests that erupted all over the world after what happened in Minnesota, here as well, in France and other parts of these nations that had colonial servants, let’s face it,” CNN’s Christiane ‌Amanpour said.

“People were in service to this empire. The wealth of this empire was derived on the back of the people of their empire.”

CNN’s Christiane ‌Amanpour demands King Charles III address BLM and possible “reparations” for wealth generated from former colonies. pic.twitter.com/5iLIWEA9SM — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) September 11, 2022

Amanpour seemed to suggest King Charles III ought to consider radical steps to address this alleged injustice.

“So there is the generation of multicultural and diverse Britains who want this answered, who want to see their monarch finally talk about what it means and what, you know, potentially the idea of reparations, definitely justice, right? Justice,” she continued.

It is a bit difficult to decipher what Amanpour was trying to say because of her delivery, but she appeared to be suggesting King Charles III explore the idea of paying reparations to people who feel they were wronged by the monarchy.

As the United Kingdom sees a new monarch come into power for the first time in more than seven decades, it is clear there are plenty of people who are unhappy with both the new king himself and the monarchy as a whole.

