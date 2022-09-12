Parler Share
Scotland Boos the New King; Grumbles During Charles III Proclamation Silenced as Cannons Are Fired Off

 By Grant Atkinson  September 12, 2022 at 7:56am
Days after the death of longtime U.K. monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III was officially named her successor on Saturday.

A proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Sunday probably did not go exactly how the royal family had hoped.

In a video shared on Twitter, clear “boos” could be heard from the crowd after the traditional “God save the king” declaration.

Cannons were fired off shortly after the declaration, and the noise mostly covered up the “boos” from the disgruntled crowd. Nonetheless, they could be clearly heard in the short gap of time before the cannons were fired.

The same Twitter account that shared the video accused the BBC of editing the “boos” out of the footage. The account shared a montage of two clips, and the “boos” could not be heard in the first one, which was reportedly aired on BBC News.

In a subsequent tweet, the account owner explained how the BBC allegedly edited the footage when they re-aired it.

“The live broadcast went out just after noon,” the account owner wrote. “The 4pm broadcast is prerecorded and they’ve cut the original sound. Rather than report the dissent, the BBC manipulated it…and the viewers.”

An anti-monarchy protester was also arrested right before the declaration, the U.K.’s Express reported.

She had been holding up a sign that read, “F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy.” Members of the crowd reportedly cheered as police ushered her away.

Meanwhile, left-leaning networks in the United States also took the opportunity to criticize the monarchy.

“There is an ongoing, particularly in the wake of Black Lives Matter, particularly in the protests that erupted all over the world after what happened in Minnesota, here as well, in France and other parts of these nations that had colonial servants, let’s face it,” CNN’s Christiane ‌Amanpour said.

“People were in service to this empire. The wealth of this empire was derived on the back of the people of their empire.”

Amanpour seemed to suggest King Charles III ought to consider radical steps to address this alleged injustice.

“So there is the generation of multicultural and diverse Britains who want this answered, who want to see their monarch finally talk about what it means and what, you know, potentially the idea of reparations, definitely justice, right? Justice,” she continued.

Will Charles III make a good king?

It is a bit difficult to decipher what Amanpour was trying to say because of her delivery, but she appeared to be suggesting King Charles III explore the idea of paying reparations to people who feel they were wronged by the monarchy.

As the United Kingdom sees a new monarch come into power for the first time in more than seven decades, it is clear there are plenty of people who are unhappy with both the new king himself and the monarchy as a whole.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation