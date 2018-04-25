Scott Adams: Kanye West ‘Ripped a Hole in Reality’ with Candace Owens Tweet

Controversial rapper and music producer Kanye West once again sparked controversy when he weighed in with his thoughts about conservative commentator Candace Owens.

In a post last week, the prolific tweeter offered a plug for the conservative pundit.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” he wrote.

In a shift of allegiances lending credence to the adage that politics makes strange bedfellows, many conservatives rushed to support the rapper who once shocked America with his assertion that President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about black people.”

At the same time, a number of liberals were quick to disavow West’s support of the conservative commentator. That rebuke from the left came on the heels of news that West had revealed in a recent radio interview his “love” for President Donald Trump.

For Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip series and a frequent Trump defender, West’s recent revelation “ripped a hole in reality.”

He presented his analysis of the pro-Owens tweet in a video response, which West then shared on his own profile.

Adams theorized that West’s public support of conservative viewpoints represents a break from the tribalism that has come to dominate American politics.

He described West as “somebody who has strong credentials for being, you know, an advocate for African-Americans and against racism.”

That platform, he argued, gives West’s words added weight when he ventures outside the predicted thought pattern of someone in his position.

“So Kanye has credentials from that point of view,” Adams said. “So, what did he tweet? He tweeted, ‘I like the way Candace Owens thinks.’ Seven words. And he ripped a hole in reality with seven words.”

According to Adams, there is little room for independent thought on either of the two sides of the ideological spectrum. He pointed to the backlash over West’s thoughts as evidence of the trend.

“Kanye is supposed to be over here and Candace is supposed to be over here,” he said. “And they’re not ever supposed to say the other one said something right.”

In a Sunday interview on the Fox News Channel, Owens shared her take on the controversy. She said her life has changed since the West tweet, bringing a huge amount of unwanted negative attention her way.

“In about 10 seconds I became the KKK member, anti-LGBT, you name it,” she said. “Just because I think differently and I refuse to accept this narrative that I’m a victim. I’m not a victim.”

