After Scott Adams Made a Desperate Plea for Trump's Help, Trump Swooped in, May Have Saved His Life

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams said on “Coffee with Scott Adams” Monday that his Sunday appeal for President Donald Trump’s help with his cancer treatment likely saved his life.

Adams asked Trump on X to intervene with Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, his health insurance provider, after he said it failed to schedule him for Pluvicto, a potentially life-saving prostate cancer treatment.

Adams said on his podcast that multiple Trump allies called him and that the president himself appeared to be working on helping him out.

BREAKING🚨: President Trump’s team has swiftly mobilized to help Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who publicly called out his healthcare provider for fumbling the scheduling of urgent Pluvicto therapy for his advanced, metastatic prostate cancer. HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and senior… pic.twitter.com/5NZEW88vDB — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) November 2, 2025

“I don’t know who [Trump] talked to first, but I feel like a lot of things went in motion at the same time,” Adams said.

“So I was contacted by Don [Trump] Jr., who is literally in Africa … saying, ‘I’m on this. My father wants me to get this done.’ Then [Health and Human Services Secretary] Bobby Kennedy [Jr.] calls me … ‘What can I do? What’s the situation?’ [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator] Dr. [Mehmet] Oz calls me … ‘What’s the situation? How can I help?’ Oh, my God.’”

Adams noted Trump, whom he called the “best president ever,” reposted his X message on Truth Social Sunday, writing, “On it!”

“He was so on it … it turns out that nobody in senior management at Kaiser, my healthcare company, had a good weekend … I feel bad about it, but good about it, because it might have saved my life,” he said. “I mean, there’s a very good chance.”

Adams added that he is planning to pursue treatment beyond Pluvicto, but did not provide details.

He also explained that he learned more about the process of taking Pluvicto.

“There’s a reason that the Pluvicto can’t be administered the day you ask for it. Turns out that not only does it have to be administered in a special nuclear medicine environment, so you can’t just do it in a doctor’s office, but it also has to be tuned to your situation,” he said.

“Everybody gets a different formulation … That takes two weeks, but they’re going to try to speed it up.”

Moreover, Adams said he had an interview scheduled for the treatment immediately after filming the live podcast.

Adams revealed his cancer diagnosis in a May episode of his podcast and said Trump personally reached out at the time, offering to help. “If you need anything, I’ll make it happen,” Trump said, according to Adams.

“Mr. Adams’ oncology team is working closely with him on the next steps in his cancer care, which are already underway,” Kaiser Permanente told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Since it was approved by the FDA three years ago, Kaiser Permanente’s nuclear medicine and medical oncology experts have treated more than 150 patients with Lu-177 PSMA (Pluvicto) in Northern California alone. We know this drug and this disease.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.