If X really is the “global town square” that the social media platform claims it to be, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just publicly humiliated two of his least favorite senators.

On Wednesday, Bessent took to X after President Donald Trump’s very successful trip to Asia, where the president met with various other world leaders from the region.

(Hilariously, just days after the “No Kings” protests, South Korea offered Trump a golden crown.)

The purpose of Bessent’s X post appears to be two-pronged:

Tout the president’s hard work across the sea. Absolutely eviscerate Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar (of Massachusetts and Minnesota, respectively).

“.@SenWarren and @SenAmyKlobuchar: you are failures,” Bessent posted.

“You failed to derail the electoral success of one of our great allies in Latin America, President [Javier Milei]. He won in a landslide with the poorest members of society voting for economic freedom—a notion anathema in particular to the Senate’s resident American Peronist, Senator Warren.”

(Juan Perón, who began the Peronist movement, was an authoritarian Argentine military leader who eventually served two terms as president.)

Oh, but Bessent wasn’t even close to being done.

“You failed to reopen the government, preventing our Administration’s efforts to get aid to American farmers, as well as our planned activation of the Farm Credit Agency to assist our farmers with next year’s crops,” Bessent continued. “As the attached photo demonstrates, @POTUS is in Asia showing what successful American leadership looks like.

“Today’s announcement after his meeting with President Xi will be a resounding victory for our great farmers.

“While I know it will be soul-crushing for you, please re-focus your staff away from writing incoherent letters to myself and others, and instead work towards opening the government.

“If you decide to further add to your legacy of failure by voting to keep the government closed over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ruining the number one travel day for American families, you should both be ashamed.

“P.S. I am happy to inform you both that the Argentine economic bridge has now turned a profit for the American people. While ‘profit’ is a private sector word that you may both be unfamiliar with, I would urge you to look past your previous experience working alongside the Biden Administration’s autopenned efforts to bankrupt the US government.”

You can read the entire, scathing post — and accompanying Trump photo — for yourself below:

.@SenWarren and @SenAmyKlobuchar: you are failures. You failed to derail the electoral success of one of our great allies in Latin America, President @JMilei. He won in a landslide with the poorest members of society voting for economic freedom—a notion anathema in particular… pic.twitter.com/Q6bOQFDKBI — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 29, 2025

After about a day of being up, Bessent’s brutal post has garnered over 5 million views and 79,000 likes — clearly resonating with swathes of X users who are fed up with the usual song and dance from these Democrat senators.

