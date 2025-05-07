Scott Bessent Shuts Down Democratic Rep During Hearing: 'It Would Be Detrimental to the Interests of the US to Answer That Question'

Life presents few spectacles more annoying and contemptible than that of a grandstanding politician.

One such spectacle presents itself, however, when the politician in question appears to lack both understanding and judgment.

During testimony Wednesday in front of the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent must have assumed he had entered “The Twilight Zone” when Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York repeatedly and aggressively pressed him for details of ongoing trade negotiations, prompting Bessent to shut down the inappropriate inquiry by declaring “that it would be detrimental to the interests of the United States for me to answer that question.”

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Velazquez opened on a hostile note.

“I would like for the witness to be sworn in before I ask my questions,” she began.

Republican Rep. French Hill of Arkansas, the committee chairman, rejected that insulting request.

“The chair doesn’t see a need for that. You may ask your question,” Hill replied.

Velazquez then spent 20 seconds or so building up to her absurd question. She cited a CNBC interview in which Bessent referred to “very close” deals on trade and tariffs.

“So tell us, tell the American people, tell small businesses and consumers, tell retirees, specifically, which countries are you close to striking deals with?” the comically obtuse congresswoman demanded.

Bessent replied in the only way he could: “Sorry, congresswoman, but that would not benefit the United States.”

Then, inexplicably, Velazquez interrupted him and acted as if he had misunderstood her question.

“No, no, no,” she said. “I’m asking you a question based on this statement that you made on CNBC.”

Bessent, exhibiting supernatural restraint in dealing with the dense congresswoman, gave the same answer.

“And I am telling you that it would be detrimental to the interests of the United States for me to answer that question.”

Meanwhile, an aide whispered in Velazquez’s ear. She needed all the help she could get, but it made no difference.

“Why would that be detrimental?” she asked, as if an 8th-grader could not have explained it to her.

“Because,” Bessent replied, “as the negotiations may still be in process as we speak, as we are not at the end of the week yet, I am sure that you, through your question, would not want to compromise the U.S. negotiating position.”

To acquire a true appreciation of why so many of our elected representatives seem beneath contempt, readers should pay close attention to Velazquez in the video below. After asking Bessent why answering her question would prove “detrimental,” she paid no attention to his answer. Twice she looked down at her notes, as if interested only in what she would say next.

In fact, she did not even allow Bessent to finish his answer before interrupting him.

“Reclaiming my time,” she said.

Every member of Congress who sits on a committee and says “reclaiming my time” rather than waiting for an answer to the question he or she posed should face immediate public ridicule followed by a serious electoral challenge.

Rep. @NydiaVelazquez asks which countries the U.S. is close to striking deals with.@SecScottBessent: “It would be detrimental to the interests of the U.S. to answer that question…as the negotiations may still be in process as we speak…” pic.twitter.com/I6yxpVU47I — CSPAN (@cspan) May 7, 2025

Bessent, of course, did right by not revealing the details of any trade negotiations.

After his frustrating experience with Velazquez, however, the Treasury secretary might consider asking President Donald Trump for a raise.

