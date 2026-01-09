Scott Jennings Condemns Dems for Encouraging Anti-ICE Violence in Lead Up to Deadly Minneapolis Shooting

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings argued on Wednesday that the Democrats’ rhetoric against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents led to the deadly vehicular shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was allegedly obstructing operations. While prominent Democrats in Minnesota and the public have expressed outrage over the incident, Jennings argued on “CNN NewsNight” that the Democrats’ rhetoric against ICE and the rise of vigilantism allowed this to happen.

“It strikes me that we are undergoing an epidemic of political vigilantism right now,” Jennings said. “Why are people showing up in vehicles, in convoys, not just in Minneapolis, but all over the country in an effort to obstruct lawful, federal law enforcement activities? This is not an isolated incident. We have had hundreds of car rammings against ICE agents all over the country. According to DHS, this lady in this car today, along with other vehicles, have been tracking ICE agents around. Why are people believing that they can drive their car into a federal law enforcement situation and that is an appropriate thing to do?”

“Political vigilantism is being encouraged by Democratic officials, like the lieutenant governor of Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan, who earlier this year told people ‘to put your bodies on the line’ and Tim Walz calling these guys ‘gestapo’ all year. What do you think happens when you radicalize a base of people about this?” Jennings continued.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told a crowd of law school graduates in May that ICE is the “modern-day gestapo.” At a news conference on Wednesday, the governor stated that Minnesota is at war with the federal government and called on his constituents not to riot.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on ICE to “get the f*ck out” of the city and accused President Donald Trump’s administration of “sowing chaos.” Many Democratic candidates in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections have embraced the “Abolish ICE” movement. Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also compared masked ICE agents to a New England neo-Nazi group in June.

As of November 2025, there have been 99 vehicular attacks against federal law enforcement, which more than doubled from the number of attacks in 2024, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The number of vehicle attacks against ICE agents spiked by 1,300 percent in comparison to the previous year.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that the ICE agent in question was the victim of a vehicle attack in June, which occurred when an anti-ICE rioter rammed the officer with his car and dragged him.

