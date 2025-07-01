Scott Jennings Corrects Anti-Trump Sports Anchor On Air: 'You Should Watch the News'

Conservative strategist and pundit Scott Jennings clashed with sports anchor Cari Champion during a recent CNN panel about an African peace agreement brokered by President Donald Trump, with Champion appearing not to have her facts straight on the matter.

Jennings shared a clip of the exchange on Saturday afternoon via X, advising that “it’s always a good idea to actually watch the news before you comment on it.”

At issue was the peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which was unveiled in the White House on Friday.

The deal ended a 30-year conflict that claimed millions of lives.

Pro tip: it’s always a good idea to actually watch the news before you comment on it 👇 pic.twitter.com/LxDMeCJuRn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

But Champion recited reporting from CNN that implied an agreement had not been reached, after which Jennings told her that she “didn’t watch the news yesterday.”

“They literally announced it in the Oval Office,” Jennings informed her. “Literally in the Oval Office.”

Champion was apparently not convinced.

She asserted that Jennings believes “there’s something about the media where they feel like they want to disprove Donald Trump,” asking if Jennings indeed thinks that is the case.

“It happens every day,” he confirmed.

“Do you think that’s what they want to do?” she asked again.

“Yes,” he replied.

Champion then asked if Jennings believes Trump tells the truth. He again answered affirmatively, causing her to raise her eyebrows.

“You think the president tells the truth — this current president — tells the truth, often?” she asked yet again. “Yeah, I do,” he answered nonchalantly.

Champion claimed that Trump tends to “announce things” prematurely, leading Jennings to repeat that a public ceremony celebrating the peace deal was held in the Oval Office already.

“I feel like you should watch the news before you come out here,” Jennings challenged Champion.

“I feel like you should stop trying to defend him just to defend him,” she retorted.

Jennings posted multiple news articles from several sources on Saturday to show that Champion was in fact misinformed.

“Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Friday,” Reuters said.

“Trump administration officials on Friday oversaw the signing of a U.S.-brokered peace agreement between the the Congo and Rwanda,” ABC News added.

Trump had lauded the end of the conflict in the Oval Office and celebrated what appears to be the end of a war that has claimed more lives than any other since World War II.

“We’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is, for the cause of peace,” Trump remarked.

