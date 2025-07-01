Share
News

Scott Jennings Corrects Anti-Trump Sports Anchor On Air: 'You Should Watch the News'

 By Michael Austin  July 1, 2025 at 5:24am
Share

Conservative strategist and pundit Scott Jennings clashed with sports anchor Cari Champion during a recent CNN panel about an African peace agreement brokered by President Donald Trump, with Champion appearing not to have her facts straight on the matter.

Jennings shared a clip of the exchange on Saturday afternoon via X, advising that “it’s always a good idea to actually watch the news before you comment on it.”

At issue was the peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which was unveiled in the White House on Friday.

The deal ended a 30-year conflict that claimed millions of lives.

But Champion recited reporting from CNN that implied an agreement had not been reached, after which Jennings told her that she “didn’t watch the news yesterday.”

“They literally announced it in the Oval Office,” Jennings informed her. “Literally in the Oval Office.”

Champion was apparently not convinced.

Do you like Scott Jennings?

She asserted that Jennings believes “there’s something about the media where they feel like they want to disprove Donald Trump,” asking if Jennings indeed thinks that is the case.

“It happens every day,” he confirmed.

“Do you think that’s what they want to do?” she asked again.

“Yes,” he replied.

Champion then asked if Jennings believes Trump tells the truth. He again answered affirmatively, causing her to raise her eyebrows.

Related:
Report: Scott Jennings Considering a Run for Major Office, Waiting for Green Light from Trump

“You think the president tells the truth — this current president — tells the truth, often?” she asked yet again. “Yeah, I do,” he answered nonchalantly.

Champion claimed that Trump tends to “announce things” prematurely, leading Jennings to repeat that a public ceremony celebrating the peace deal was held in the Oval Office already.

“I feel like you should watch the news before you come out here,” Jennings challenged Champion.

“I feel like you should stop trying to defend him just to defend him,” she retorted.

Jennings posted multiple news articles from several sources on Saturday to show that Champion was in fact misinformed.

“Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Friday,” Reuters said.

“Trump administration officials on Friday oversaw the signing of a U.S.-brokered peace agreement between the the Congo and Rwanda,” ABC News added.

Trump had lauded the end of the conflict in the Oval Office and celebrated what appears to be the end of a war that has claimed more lives than any other since World War II.

“We’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is, for the cause of peace,” Trump remarked.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Trump Threatens Iran in Scathing Post, Demands Thank You for Sparing Supreme Leader 'A Very Ugly' Death
Scott Jennings Corrects Anti-Trump Sports Anchor On Air: 'You Should Watch the News'
'They Forgot to Scrub This': Old New York Times Story Resurfaces - It Attacks 'Racial and Ethnic Diversity'
The Left Lost the Youth Vote: Just Look Who Showed Up to 'No Kings' Protests
Anti-Israel Activists Head to Egypt to March for Gaza, Find Violence and Imprisonment Instead
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation