Scott Jennings Dismantles CNN Guest's Insane Susie Wiles Conspiracy Theory with a Single Question

Poor Scott Jennings must struggle to refrain from pulling his hair out nightly on CNN.

On Tuesday, for instance, the network’s resident conservative had to deal with a communications “expert” who apparently cannot communicate.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, Jennings used a single question to expose the silliness of leftist podcaster Tezlyn Figaro, founder of the Tezlyn Figaro Communications Group, who offered an outlandish explanation for why White House chief of staff Susie Wiles gave an ill-advised interview to Vanity Fair, which the outlet published on Tuesday morning.

“Somebody asked her to take the fall,” Figaro speculated during a panel discussion on “CNN NewsNight.” “I mean, just being honest, somebody needed to come at — I know I’m being a conspiracy theorist.”

Jennings, with a furrowed brow, posed the obvious question.

“Take the fall for what?” he asked.

“Whatever. I don’t know,” the communications “expert” replied.

Figaro kept talking, but Jennings could not hide his amusement.

“‘Take the fall.’ For what? ‘I don’t know,'” the conservative commentator joked, mocking Figaro’s absurd suggestion while throwing up his hands in frustration.

In fairness, Figaro proceeded to make a reasonable observation. Wiles, she said, has too much experience not to have done certain things deliberately during that interview.

The chief of staff, for instance, implied that X owner Elon Musk, formerly the head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has a drug problem. Wiles also called Vice President J.D. Vance “sort of” a political opportunist and a “conspiracy theorist.”

After the interview’s publication, Wiles accused Vanity Fair of concocting a “hit piece” and excluding crucial context.

Meanwhile, when asked about the comments from Wiles, whom some Trump supporters view as an establishment voice inside the White House, Vance delivered a savvy response that defused immediate tensions.

In other words, there is some red meat here. Wiles said things she should not have said. Moreover — and Figaro had this much correct — the chief of staff knows better than to make such elementary mistakes.

For his part, Jennings asked journalist Chris Whipple, author of the Vanity Fair piece and one of the CNN panelists on Tuesday, whether the interview might actually have revealed how much confidence Trump has in Wiles. No doubt Jennings was eager to move on from Figaro’s “take the fall” nonsense.

Still, one could almost feel Jennings’ proverbial facepalm after such an absurd suggestion. How he manages to keep it together every night on CNN is anyone’s guess.

