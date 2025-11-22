Scott Jennings Explains How Horribly Democrats' Epstein Plan Backfired on Them

Republican strategist Scott Jennings said on the “PBD Podcast” on Friday that Democrats’ effort to use deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to damage President Donald Trump has backfired.

New revelations have led Democrats to face backlash for their interactions with Epstein, and Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett subsequently claimed falsely on Wednesday that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin received political donations from the deceased sex offender.

Jennings said on the podcast that Crockett’s claim was an act of desperation after the House Oversight Committee released documents that exposed Democrats’ correspondence with Epstein.

“She’s the smartest person they could find. So they sent her to do this. And the reason is this, because they are desperate to make this a story about Trump and Epstein,” Jennings said. “And the only thing we found out in the last week is that it’s a story about Democrats and Epstein. You got [Clinton-era Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers asking for dating advice from Epstein.”

Summers chose to back away from public commitments in response to the newly unveiled emails, some of which indicated that he regularly communicated with Epstein 2013 to 2019. The correspondences showed Summers appearing to solicit romantic advice from Epstein about a woman he was pursuing at Harvard University, where he previously served as president.

“You got [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries trying to raise money from Epstein. You got [Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey] Plaskett being programmed by Epstein,” Jennings added. “They lost the narrative, so they sent out their smartest person, Jasmine Crockett, to try to reset the narrative, and it blew up in their face. They may regret going down this road.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer claimed on Tuesday that Democratic fundraisers sent a 2013 email inviting Epstein to an event or offering a private meeting with him, ABC News reported on Thursday. Jeffries called Comer a “stone cold liar” on Wednesday after the allegation.

However, Epstein did receive a campaign email from a fundraising company on May 7, 2013, describing Jeffries as “one of the rising stars in the New York Congressional delegation” and offering “an opportunity to get to know Hakeem better,” according to records published by Comer’s committee, ABC News reported.

Moreover, documents showed text messages between Plaskett and Epstein, in which the deceased sex offender advised her on how to question former Trump attorney Michael Cohen during his 2019 testimony.

Plaskett admitted on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Wednesday that she would not have asked Cohen certain questions without the texts from Epstein.

Crockett claimed on CNN’s “The Source” Wednesday that she was not attempting to “mislead people” with her false claim about Epstein.

“I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein. Just so that people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there. And because they decided to spring this on us in real time, I wanted the Republicans to think about what could potentially happen, because I knew that they didn’t even try to go through the FEC [Federal Election Commission],” Crockett said. “So my team, what they did is they googled, and that is specifically why I said ‘a Jeffrey Epstein.’ Unlike Republicans, I at least don’t go out and just tell lies.”

Trump urged Republicans to support the legislation to release the Epstein files on Sunday, leading it to pass in the House with a 427-1 vote on Tuesday. The president announced he signed the legislation on Wednesday after the Senate passed it through unanimous consent.

