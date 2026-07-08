Scott Jennings Gives Firsthand Update on Mitch McConnell Mystery

As questions surrounding the health of Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell continue to persist, at least one prominent conservative voice is trying to answer them.

For the unaware, McConnell has been under an intense spotlight for avoiding the spotlight due to health concerns.

In June, reports first began swirling that McConnell was dealing with a mystery illness that had left him hospitalized.

(Concerns about McConnell’s health have been persistent as the lawmaker has been dealing with a laundry list of health issues and incidents.)

McConnell’s health issues have been serious enough that he has been unavailable to fulfill some of his Senate duties, requiring schedules to be rearranged.

One of the more recent reports pertaining to McConnell’s health claimed that the lawmaker was actually found unconscious in his own home.

This is all to say: People are justifiably worried about the well-being of the 84-year-old Republican, and whether or not he can perform his civic duties.

Enter: CNN’s conservative pundit, Scott Jennings.

Jennings took to X on Tuesday to offer his latest update on McConnell’s health.

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky,” Jennings posted. “He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history.”

“I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”

That being said, at least on X, Jennings’ story wasn’t exactly landing with the masses.

First, Jennings pulled off the rare feat of getting ratioed, as his post garnered 26,000 comments to just 12,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.

And secondly, as those comments showed, they’re not exactly buying that McConnell is simply recovering and ready to get back to work ASAP.

One of the most popular responses — with over 23,000 likes — to Jennings came from an account that claimed to have discovered the way Jennings spoke to McConnell: a Ouija board.

According to the Associated Press, McConnell’s team has acknowledged that he is “continuing his recovery,” but offered scant details otherwise.

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