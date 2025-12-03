Share
Commentary
Scott Jennings speaks at a book launch in Washington, DC on Dec. 2, 2025.
Commentary
Scott Jennings speaks at a book launch in Washington, DC on Dec. 2, 2025. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images Courtesy of the Rainey Center)

Scott Jennings Goes Off On CNN Anchor for Defending Aftyn Behn's 'Defund the Police' Rhetoric: 'What a Ridiculous Way...'

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 3, 2025 at 6:15am
Share

Aftyn Behn’s attempt to capture a congressional seat for the Democrats is finished, but her cause — and its defense by her media enablers — lives on.

This, in case you haven’t been following the special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, isn’t a good thing. Behn is and was a legitimately crazy person who’s held no shortage of rebarbative beliefs — one of them being that the police ought to be defunded.

If not trapped inside a burning precinct, that is:

Anyhow, in off-cycle special elections, the party that’s out of power usually overperforms thanks to a motivated base, and the Behn-Matt Van Epps race was no exception. Nevertheless, the final outcome was not particularly close — not as close as pollsters had it, anyway, with most surveys finding Behn within the margin of error. The actual vote had Van Epps winning by just under nine percentage points, 53.9 to 45.0 percent.

So, now that Behn has lost, the spotlight is off of her — and, during election night coverage, the enablers over at CNN wondered if all the negative attention placed on her past positions regarding the police had too much to do with it.

Scott Jennings, CNN’s resident conservative and envoy to reality, managed to check anchor Kaitlan Collins’ Behn apologia with this verdict:

“What a ridiculous way to just maintain a position that nobody likes.”

Collins, noting the defund the police issue, said that “those were her past comments” but that “she was a private citizen.”

“That wasn’t like a core tenet of her campaign,” Collins said to Jennings. “She talked about affordability. So, I think my question is, is do you really think every — that’s what every Democrat looks like? I mean, I don’t think that was the main — that was something that a criticism of hers, obviously, of past comments.”

Jennings noted that Behn “got asked about it repeatedly, and refused to back away from it.”

Related:
Did She Think She Won? Aftyn Behn Brags That She Lectured GOP Victor Over Obamacare in Concession Call

Which, fact check: True. Indeed, up until the day before the election, she refused to disavow it — on CNN, even, so it’s not like Collins wouldn’t have seen it:

“This is what Democrats believe, and this is what their base wants. It’s why she wouldn’t go back on it,” Jennings continued, before noting the fatuity of Collins’ argument that she wasn’t a politician when she said these things.

“‘I was just a private citizen’? Oh my gosh, we’ve never held what you said as a private citizen against you in a political campaign, for goodness sakes. What a ridiculous way to just maintain a position that nobody likes.”

Fact check: Also true!

This is the issue with Behn’s recent conversion to more reasonable positions, usually adjacent to “affordability.” They offer a convenient way to escape whatever she’s said as an individual during the public portion of her 36 years on planet Earth. She also refused to disavow it, because if she did, it would alienate her base. So, what she did instead was rely on Kaitlan Collins and her ilk to cover for her.

Tennessee voters were smart enough to figure out that this was just an act, and responded accordingly. Let’s hope most voters realize, contra Collins, that this is precisely who Aftyn Behn and her peeps really are.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




New, 7th Seditious Dem Senator Hopes 'Uniformed Military' Can 'Save Us' From Trump
Late Breaking: Sen. Kelly Appears to Have Criminally Leaked Classified Information While Falsely Accusing Hegseth of the Same Thing
Deport Them All? U of Delaware Would-Be Mass Shooter Suspect Is Naturalized Citizen from Pakistan, Wanted 'Martyrdom'
Did She Think She Won? Aftyn Behn Brags That She Lectured GOP Victor Over Obamacare in Concession Call
Scott Jennings Goes Off On CNN Anchor for Defending Aftyn Behn's 'Defund the Police' Rhetoric: 'What a Ridiculous Way...'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation