Scott Jennings Lays Out Why Jasmine Crocket Is Headed for a 'Very Embarrassing' Election Result

Republican strategist Scott Jennings forecasted on “Spot On with Link Lauren” Wednesday that Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett would win her Senate primary, but lose in the general election.

Crockett announced on Monday that she would attempt to unseat Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn and is facing off against Democratic Texas state Rep. James Talarico in the primary. Jennings said on the podcast that the Democratic Party’s base likes Crockett, so she will defeat Talarico, but suggested she would not appeal to the wider Texas electorate.

“She cannot win a general election. But can she win a Democratic primary? Yes, because that’s what the base of the Democratic Party wants. Jasmine Crockett is the smartest Democrat in Congress,” Jennings said. “She’s the one who’s on TV the most. She’s their leader. She is the face of the Democratic Party. And she is going to beat Talarico in Texas, I think. That’s who all the establishment Democrat political operatives want. They want this guy.”

“The Democratic base wants Crockett. They want someone who portrays herself and their party in the way that she does on cable news 24 hours a day or the way that she does on social media … Her constituents are people on TikTok, people on Instagram, people in the newsrooms,” he added. “Her constituents have nothing to do with the people she represents. I mean, she lives in this fantasy online world. And she also lives in a world where you can say anything, whether it’s true or not, and then deny everything you said, even though you did say it.”

Crockett claimed on CNN’s “The Source” on Nov. 19 that she “wasn’t trying to mislead people” when she falsely claimed that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin received political contributions from deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She made the false suggestion on the House floor on Nov. 18, but the donations in question were from another Jeffrey Epstein.

Moreover, the Democrat suggested in a December 2024 Vanity Fair profile that Latinos who voted for President Donald Trump have a “slave mentality” because they oppose illegal immigration. Yet during a Tuesday appearance on “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” she denied saying they have a “slave mentality” despite Tapper reciting her own remarks back to her.

“It’s very embarrassing, but for some reason, Democrats have embraced this communication style as their future,” Jennings said. “And so, I actually think she’s going to win that primary. I think she’s going to get beat in the general election.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.