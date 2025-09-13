CNN's Scott Jennings Lets Loose on Dems Over Charlie Kirk Killing: 'That View Is Killing People'

Salem Radio Network host and CNN commentator Scott Jennings tore into Democrats Friday after the capture of the alleged assassin of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson is accused of assassinating Kirk during a TPUSA “Prove Me Wrong” event at UVU on Wednesday, during which he was debating attendees.

After playing a montage of prominent left-wing politicians and media personalities calling President Donald Trump a “fascist” on Friday’s episode of “The Scott Jennings Podcast,” Jennings turned his attention to Democrats, including Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Goldman of New York, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Eric Swalwell of California.

“[Former Vice President] Kamala Harris, AOC, Dan Goldman, various people on MSNBC, [Democratic Gov.] Tim Walz [of Minnesota,” Jennings said.

“You know these people. Whatever could have given Tyler Robinson the idea that Charlie Kirk and conservatives are fascists who want to destroy the country?”

“We may never know folks, we may never know,” Jennings added sarcastically.

Harris escalated attacks on Trump in the closing weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign, devoting a major speech to attacking the former president as a threat to democracy and portraying him as “unstable” days after calling him a “fascist” during an Oct. 23 town hall on CNN, which was the first clip of the montage Jennings played.

Others in the montage included MSNBC hosts Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow and left-wing legal analyst Elie Mystal.

“For the last ten years, the American left, Democrats and, yes, I’m sorry to say, many people in the media have dedicated themselves to branding Republicans and conservatives as fascists, Nazis,” Jenning said.

“The left normalized this language and the media platformed and endorsed it. The brand was created, the talking points went out as they say, and it is now an article of faith on the American left that if you have voted for Donald Trump or espoused conservative views, you’re a fascist, someone who wants to destroy the Constitution and our country.”

“Every conservative view is met with, well, that’s hateful. Every conservative view is met with, well, that view is killing people,” Jennings said.

President Donald Trump survived two attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign, one during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the other on September 15 while Trump was playing a round of golf in Florida. Trump also survived an assassination attempt during his successful 2016 campaign for President when a 20-year-old man from the United Kingdom tried to take a police officer’s gun to shoot Trump during a June 2016 campaign event in Las Vegas.

“The left hated Charlie Kirk because they did not know how to debate him beyond simply calling him or any of us who do this for a living fascists, Nazis and hateful people, whose views cause death and therefore cannot be platformed or allowed,” Jennings said.

“They have no idea how to debate, so they use these labels and they did so with no thought whatsoever given to the implications,” Jennings continued. “The killer of Charlie Kirk took the arguments made by Democrats on your televisions every night and wrote them on the bullets.”

TPUSA events have been targets of violent protests in the past. The Dartmouth College chapter of TPUSA planned to host journalist Andy Ngo and Gabriel Nadales to discuss Antifa at a January 2022 event before the college converted it to a virtual event due to security concerns.

The TPUSA chapter at Lee’s Summit West High School planned to hold its first tabling event in May 2022, but left-wing students derailed the meeting, according to a release by the student group.

Riley Gaines, a vocal critic of allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, was assaulted during an April 6, 2023, event at San Francisco State University hosted by TPUSA.

