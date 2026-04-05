Scott Jennings Mocks Dems Over Radical 'No Kings' Rallies

Republican strategist Scott Jennings ridiculed the Democratic Party on Sunday over its Saturday “No Kings” protests.

Thousands of protesters descended upon Washington, D.C. as part of the nationwide “No Kings Day” demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his administration, particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Jennings asserted on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he observed flags supporting communism and terrorist organizations, and argued the protests accurately represented the Democratic Party’s coalition.

“These No Kings rallies actually look pretty representative to me of the Democratic coalition,” Jennings said.

“I saw people flying the hammer and sickle in New York City. I saw Hezbollah flags. I saw Hamas flags. I saw Palestinian flags. I saw trans signs. I see weirdo liberal boomers out there.”

“This is pretty representative of the Democratic coalition. And that’s who funds it as well, by the way,” he continued. “And so I think if America looks at this and says, ‘What do the two parties stand for?’ they got it at the No Kings rallies.”

Several No Kings protesters chanted anti-police slogans Saturday as uniformed officers could be seen ushering their march through the streets of Washington D.C., video footage by the Daily Caller News Foundation shows.

They chanted multiple times in support of defunding or even abolishing the police — despite officers simultaneously safeguarding them.

“I said take it to the streets, abolish the police,” a male demonstrator leading a chant screamed as multiple on-duty law enforcement officers walked with them, footage by DCNF investigative reporter Hudson Crozier shows.

Another photo of the No Kings protests obtained by the DCNF shows demonstrators donning hats and flags featuring the hammer and sickle.

While the No Kings website purports to oppose authoritarian rule in the U.S., its official partners consist of multiple organizations that have shown support for brutal communist dictatorships abroad.

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