Tara Setmayer attends the "Whitney" New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on June 27, 2018, in New York City.

Scott Jennings Perplexed When He Encounters Extreme Case of Trump Derangement Syndrome On-Air: 'That's a New One'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2025 at 3:55pm
Political commentator Scott Jennings pronounced “that’s a new one” when a fellow CNN panelist claimed on Wednesday that Department of Government Efficiency workforce cuts caused diners to shut down.

In the segment, Jennings touted some of the economic progress made thus far under President Donald Trump in terms of bringing core inflation down. He further contended that the recent passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” bodes well going into the future.

Liberal commentator Tara Setmayer sought to counter the picture Jennings was painting by arguing that DOGE has caused economic harm.

She referenced a diner that “closed because Donald Trump and DOGE came in and cut tens of thousands of jobs in their hometown.”

First, it’s hard to imagine a “town” besides Washington, D.C., where tens of thousands of federal workers lost their jobs thanks to DOGE cuts.

“You’re saying DOGE cut diners?” Jennings asked Setmayer incredulously.

“I’m saying DOGE cut the jobs, the federal jobs, in areas where it trickles down, and you know this. When you lose tens of thousands of jobs in an area, then that trickles down, because you don’t have those workers going to nail salons and to the diners and all that,” she said.

“This is a new one. I never heard that DOGE cut the diners,” Jennings reiterated.

He posted a clip of the exchange on social media, commenting, “I learned that thanks to DOGE, there are no more diners in America.”

Are you a fan of Scott Jennings?

TDS on full display last night,” he said in reference to Trump derangement syndrome.

DOGE led the way in cutting billions of dollars in government contracts and shrinking the federal workforce by over 150,000 employees. The federal nonmilitary workforce had grown approximately 5 percent under former President Joe Biden, from about 2.89 million to 3.02 million.

Trump and the DOGE team are basically getting the federal workforce size back to pre-Biden, pre-COVID levels. Were diners and hair salons going out of business in 2019 due to only 2.85 million people working for the federal government?

Economist Stephen Moore, who helped Trump put together his first-term economic agenda, made a presentation at the White House on Thursday showing the progress the new administration has made to date.

He told reporters — based on Census Bureau data that will be released — that the average median household income, adjusted for inflation, is already up $1,174 in the first five months under Trump.

The president commented, “That’s an incredible number. Just came out.”

“We’re doing well,” he added.

Jennings is spot on. The Trump economy is just getting started. Americans are already better off, and no doubt they can find plenty of diners to spend their money, if they so choose.

Conversation