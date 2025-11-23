Scott Jennings Predicts Epstein Files Will Show Major Democrat Party Connections

Republican strategist Scott Jennings said Tuesday that Democrats may soon face political blowback as newly released records continue to expose previously unknown ties between high-profile party figures and disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Newly released Epstein files revealed deep Democratic ties to Epstein, including messages showing that Democratic Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett exchanged texts with him during Michael Cohen’s 2019 testimony. Appearing on the podcast “2WAY Tonight with Mark Halperin,” Jennings said Democrats are playing with fire as they escalate efforts to tie President Donald Trump to the late financier.

“This was just the latest Democratic plan to tie him up and try to tie him down. He’s lived through these episodes before. And I think what we’re learning today, Mark, Democrats may be careful what they wish for here because, look, what do we already know?” Jennings asked Mark Halperin.

Jennings pointed to several examples already in the public record.

“A bunch of prominent Democrats were pretty tied in with Epstein. We have Stacey Plaskett on the House floor today trying to defend herself. It turns out after he was convicted, she’s getting text messages from Epstein programming her on what to say in congressional hearings,” Jennings said. “We know Hakeem Jeffries was trying to fundraise with Epstein. We know Larry Summers has now had to take a step back from public life because he was soliciting dating advice from Epstein.”

Jennings said Democrats are attempting to frame the unfolding disclosures as a Trump-related scandal, but he argued the facts may cut the opposite way.

“I think what we’re going to find out is that there’s more evidence that Epstein was doing a lot of stuff with Democrats than he was doing anything with Donald Trump. So Democrats want people to think this is a Trump story. We may find out it’s a Democrat story sooner,” Jennings added.

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin downplayed concerns over Plaskett communicating with Epstein during a 2019 hearing, insisting on the House floor that it amounted to nothing more than a routine conversation with a “constituent.”

He said Republicans had no clear ethical or legal basis for censure and suggested they send the matter to the House Ethics Committee if they want a full explanation.

The House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led effort to strip Plaskett of her prime spot on the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday evening, after a splinter group of Republicans joined Democrats to defeat the measure.

