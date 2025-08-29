Scott Jennings Responds to CNN Guest's Vulgar Trump Smear with 1 Sentence Retort on Dems' Election Chances

Republican strategist Scott Jennings delivered a harsh comeback Thursday after a left-wing podcaster brought up an alleged incident involving President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

A Quinnipiac poll released in July shows only 19 percent of respondents approved of the Democratic Party’s Congressional leadership, while the party is also contending with infighting and difficulty meeting fundraising goals.

Podcaster Jennifer Welch claimed Trump tried to perform oral sex on a microphone at a November 2024 campaign rally, prompting Jennings to issue a quick rebuttal.

“He’s priming the public to get accustomed to having the military in the streets. He’s priming you to have distrust in the rule of law. He himself is a convicted felon. He opposes the rule of law,” Welch claimed.

“And we know this because he pardoned people that beat up cops on Jan. 6. Meanwhile, this guy, this should be the lead story, is clearly suffering from massive mental decline. He is out of his mind with all of the show and tell procedures that go on in the Oval Office.”

“Two days ago, he gave three press conferences in a row. And if you don’t think he has dementia, let’s just discuss the time that when he was on the campaign trail that he tried to perform oral sex on a microphone. If Joe Biden did this –” Welch continued, before Jennings responded.

“I hope this is what Democrats do next year. If this is the Democratic strategy, congratulations, America. You’ve already reelected Republican majorities as far as the eye [can see],” Jennings said.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin claimed Monday that the United States faces “an insidious force” seeking to create “fascism” in the country.

The DNC meeting also opened with a so-called “land acknowledgement,” even as some urged the party to discard terminology that made it seem out of touch.

