Scott Jennings is Right, Trump's Leadership Is Saving Western Civilization

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings powerfully argued during a recent event at Liberty University in Virginia that President Donald Trump is helping save Western civilization.

“The West is not a place on a map. It is a set of ideas born in Jerusalem and Athens and Rome and carried forward by generations who believed in truth, individual responsibility, and the rule of law,” he said.

“To defend the West is to defend the right to speak freely, to worship freely, to raise our families in peace, and to live by moral conviction rather than mob coercion,” he continued.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.