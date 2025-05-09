Scott Jennings Says the Democratic Party Is Going to Get Hit 'with the Equivalent of a Nuclear Bomb' Next Week

Former President Joe Biden’s years-long cognitive decline amounts to perhaps the worst-kept secret in American political history.

Now, in the wake of Biden’s calamitous appearance Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” and with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again” set for release on May 20, CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings anticipates explosive revelations.

In fact, Jennings called the expected revelations “the equivalent of a nuclear bomb dropped on the Democratic Party.”

The conservative commentator made that remark Thursday on CNN’s “NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

“Watching him over the last few days,” Jennings said of Biden in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “reminded me that a whole bunch of people were telling us with a straight face that this man was capable of serving another four years as president.”

Indeed, earlier Thursday on “The View,” Biden delivered such an incoherent response to a question about his cognitive decline that former first lady Jill Biden stepped in to answer the question for him.

The former president also gave a nonsensical reply to a question about former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 election defeat. That answer, however, probably stemmed as much from Biden’s wokeness as from his diminished intellect.

Likewise, Biden mumbled his way through an interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson, published Wednesday.

“And that — these appearances,” Jennings continued, “coupled with what I understand is going to be the equivalent of a nuclear bomb dropped on the Democratic Party when Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book come out next week.”

The conservative commentator then paused for a brief moment before delivering his prediction.

“I don’t know that the Democrats have fully internalized what’s about to happen to them,” Jennings said.

“Between what he looks like today and what they’re about to report, get ready,” he added.

I don’t think Democrats have fully internalized what’s about to happen to them when this nuclear bomb drops next week. Get ready. CC: @jaketapper @AlexThomp pic.twitter.com/jJAyUoFH10 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 9, 2025

With his use of the phrase “nuclear bomb,” Jennings certainly teased quite a potential set of revelations.

Of course, one can only guess at the nature of those revelations. To justify the tease, they would almost certainly have to involve Democrats’ and the establishment media’s attempted cover-up of Biden’s condition. After all, anyone with eyes and hears could recognize the former president’s decline long before 2024.

Indeed, Biden’s recent public appearances suggest a rehabilitation strategy in anticipation of “Original Sin.” According to Politico, the former president has hired his former deputy press secretary and Defense Department spokesman, Chris Meagher, to help with that strategy.

But enough is enough. For many years, Biden’s public appearances have amounted to a form of elder abuse. The time has come to stop the charade and let the former president fade into permanent obscurity.

The bottom line, as Jennings hinted, is that Democrats knew the extent of Biden’s decline and lied about it. Assuming the party’s reputation with the American public could possibly sink any lower, this should do it.

